ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Fantasy Baseball Week 12 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers include George Kirby, Kyle Gibson

By Scott White
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in no more than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Seth Brown: On bench against lefty

Brown will sit against Seattle southpaw Marco Gonzales on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Brown started against the last two lefties the Athletics faced but will be on the bench this time around. Christian Bethancourt will take over at first base.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Marcus Semien: Homers, doubles in win

Semien went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Philadelphia. Semien singled in the first, doubled and scored in the sixth and capped off his evening with a two-run homer. The 31-year-old's early-season troubles are no more as he's hitting .316/.391/.531 over his last 110 plate appearances. Additionally, his 16:12 K:BB during that span is a significant improvement over both the first month and a half of the season and his career numbers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
CBS Sports

Browns' Dakota Allen: Signs with Cleveland

The Browns signed Allen on Tuesday. Allen was drafted by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2019 Draft and spent his rookie season bouncing between the Rams and Raiders' practice squads before being signed to the Jaguars' active roster ahead of Week 15. Over the last two seasons, Allen recorded 27 tackles and one forced fumble across 27 appearances.
NFL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jerad Eickhoff: Confirmed to start Wednesday

Manager Derek Shelton said Eickhoff will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. The Pirates will likely make the transaction official at some point after Tuesday's contest. Eickhoff will be joining the rotation as a replacement for Zach Thompson, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right forearm nerve inflammation. Over his 13 outings (six starts) with Indianapolis this season, Eickhoff has turned in a 4.84 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB across 48.1 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Cleared for rehab assignment

Newman (groin/hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Newman is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and infielder Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Prior to landing on the injured list, both Newman and VanMeter were holding down regular roles in the middle infield, but both could have to settle for reserve duties upon their respective returns. Top prospect Oneil Cruz was called up from Indianapolis on Monday and should serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop moving forward, likely leaving Newman and VanMeter to vie for time at the keystone with a pair of rookies -- Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano (illness) -- once they're activated from the IL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Michael Lorenzen
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
George Kirby
Person
Zach Davies
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Double, two steals

Engel went 3-for-4 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two stolen bases in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Toronto. Engel made it on base in all but one of his plate appearances and swiped his eighth and ninth bases. He's reached base safely in his last four starts, going 6-for-18 in that span. Tuesday, he hit sixth in Chicago's lineup for the third time in his last four appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Padres#Sleeper#Cbs Sports#Lad Rostered 80#Giants#Springs#Oak Rostered 80#Angels
CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Return not imminent

Wong (calf) took some swings in the cage Tuesday but isn't expected to resuming hitting or running on the field during the current series against the Cardinals, which ends Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The veteran second baseman suffered a setback in his recovery from a strained right calf...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Jonathan Aranda: Receives first MLB call-up

The Rays recalled Aranda from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Aranda joins the 26-man active roster as a replacement for outfielder Manuel Margot (knee), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday along with fellow outfielder Kevin Kiermaier (hip). Since he had seen work at three infield spots (third base, second base and first base) this season, Aranda won't be a candidate to directly replace either Kiermaier or Margot in the Rays' regular lineup, but the versatile Vidal Brujan could begin seeing more work in the outfield to facilitate playing time for Aranda. The 24-year-old slashed .310/.386/.512 with 11 home runs and three stolen bases in 280 plate appearances for Durham prior to receiving his first big-league call-up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Reaches 20-homer mark

Alonso went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Astros. Alonso tagged Astros starter Jose Urquidy for a solo shot in the sixth inning to get the Mets on the board. In June alone, Alonso has swatted seven of his 20 homers this season. The first baseman has added 18 RBI, 13 runs scored, a stolen base and a pair doubles this month, and he's maintained a sturdy .285/.366/.559 slash line with 65 RBI in 69 contests overall.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Reinstated from injured list

Gallagher (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. Gallagher began a rehab assignment in late May and hit .182 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs over 10 games at Triple-A Omaha. He'll provide additional depth behind the dish for the Royals now that he's back to full health.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Goes deep in win

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Smith started at first base Sunday, allowing Christian Walker to rest his legs as the designated hitter. In the fifth inning, Smith swatted the third of Arizona's four homers in the contest. Over his last 22 games, he's gone a meager 10-for-77 (.130) while losing out on an everyday job with the emergence of Alek Thomas in center field. Smith is slashing just .194/.274/.358 with nine long balls, 28 RBI, 19 runs scored, a stolen base and six doubles through 61 contests. With Daulton Varsho picking up time in right field and prospect Buddy Kennedy challenging for playing time as the designated hitter, Smith's role could further shrink if he can't get his bat going.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Leaves Tuesday's game

Crawford was removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta with an apparent leg injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. The 35-year-old suffered the injury on a play at the plate during the top of the fourth inning, as he appeared to jam his leg into catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Crawford reached base via an RBI single and was originally called out at the plate, but he was ruled safe after a review. The Giants should provide an update on his status in the near future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Comes off IL

The Reds reinstated Solano (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday. Cincinnati swapped Solano off the 60-day IL in exchange for lefty starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (back), who was transferred from the 10-day IL since he was already on track to miss more than two months with his injury. The righty-hitting Solano is expected to serve as a short-side platoon option at second base, third base or shortstop for Jonathan India, Kyle Farmer or Brandon Drury, depending on which player the Reds want to extend a breather on a given day.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Hitting streak at 12 games

Thomas went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Padres. The Diamondbacks mustered only five hits in the contest, and Thomas' was the only one to go for extra bases. He also recorded his fourth steal of the season, all of which have come during his current 12-game hitting streak. In that span, the rookie outfielder is 16-for-44 (.364) with two doubles, five RBI, nine runs scored and a 6:9 BB:K. Overall, he's up to a .276/.338/.440 slash line with five home runs, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored and seven doubles through 148 plate appearances. His strong hitting has solidified his spot in the lineup as Arizona's primary center fielder. Thomas, who has hit predominantly from the lower third of the batting order, has moved up the batting order temporarily since Ketel Marte (hamstring) is unavailable. Thomas has batted second in the last three games while Josh Rojas dropped from the second to third, Marte's normal spot.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy