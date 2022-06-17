Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: On base three times Thursday

Newman (groin/hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Newman is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and infielder Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Prior to landing on the injured list, both Newman and VanMeter were holding down regular roles in the middle infield, but both could have to settle for reserve duties upon their respective returns. Top prospect Oneil Cruz was called up from Indianapolis on Monday and should serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop moving forward, likely leaving Newman and VanMeter to vie for time at the keystone with a pair of rookies -- Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano (illness) -- once they're activated from the IL.

