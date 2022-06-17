ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers' Dennis Santana: Picks up win

Santana (3-2) struck out two over a scoreless eighth inning Thursday, picking up the win over the Tigers. Santana...

CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Drives in five

Santana went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels. Santana hasn't hit a triple since 2019, so a cycle was never really on the radar. He was steady in this one, posting an RBI double in the second inning, a two-run homer in the fourth and RBI singles in the sixth and eighth. This was just his sixth multi-hit game of the year, though it was also his second four-hit effort, both of which have come in June. The veteran first baseman has a .210/.347/.333 slash line with four homers, 18 RBI, 15 runs scored and eight doubles across 196 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Marcus Semien: Homers, doubles in win

Semien went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Philadelphia. Semien singled in the first, doubled and scored in the sixth and capped off his evening with a two-run homer. The 31-year-old's early-season troubles are no more as he's hitting .316/.391/.531 over his last 110 plate appearances. Additionally, his 16:12 K:BB during that span is a significant improvement over both the first month and a half of the season and his career numbers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Homers in three-hit effort

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Athletics. Rodriguez sparked a run of back-to-back-to-back jacks from the Mariners in the seventh inning, which put the game comfortably in their control. This was the rookie outfielder's third multi-hit effort in his last five games, a span in which he's gone 9-for-21 (.429). Overall, he's slashing .272/.335/.436 with nine homers, 32 RBI, 32 runs scored and 18 stolen bases in 68 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
Dennis Santana
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Will shed cast soon

Stephenson (thumb) is expected to have his cast removed within the next few days, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Depending on the feedback he receives from his surgeon once the cast is removed, Stephenson could be able to resume light baseball activities by next week. The 25-year-old was projected to miss around 4-to-6 weeks when he first fractured his thumb June 9, and that timeline is still believed to be in place.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockets' John Wall opts into his $47.4 million player option for next season, per report

Houston Rockets guard John Wall has opted into his $47.4 million player option for next season, per Shams Charania, and the two sides are expected to come to a resolution on his future soon. Wall hasn't played since the 2020-21 season, as he and the Rockets came to an agreement that he would continue to sit out while the team worked on finding a trade partner to send him to a more competitive team.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Leaves Tuesday's game

Crawford was removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta with an apparent leg injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. The 35-year-old suffered the injury on a play at the plate during the top of the fourth inning, as he appeared to jam his leg into catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Crawford reached base via an RBI single and was originally called out at the plate, but he was ruled safe after a review. The Giants should provide an update on his status in the near future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Hitting streak at 12 games

Thomas went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Padres. The Diamondbacks mustered only five hits in the contest, and Thomas' was the only one to go for extra bases. He also recorded his fourth steal of the season, all of which have come during his current 12-game hitting streak. In that span, the rookie outfielder is 16-for-44 (.364) with two doubles, five RBI, nine runs scored and a 6:9 BB:K. Overall, he's up to a .276/.338/.440 slash line with five home runs, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored and seven doubles through 148 plate appearances. His strong hitting has solidified his spot in the lineup as Arizona's primary center fielder. Thomas, who has hit predominantly from the lower third of the batting order, has moved up the batting order temporarily since Ketel Marte (hamstring) is unavailable. Thomas has batted second in the last three games while Josh Rojas dropped from the second to third, Marte's normal spot.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Reinstated from injured list

Gallagher (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. Gallagher began a rehab assignment in late May and hit .182 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs over 10 games at Triple-A Omaha. He'll provide additional depth behind the dish for the Royals now that he's back to full health.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench again Sunday

Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Marte's Grade 1 left hamstring strain hasn't forced him to the 10-day injured list yet, but he'll miss a third straight game in any event. Buddy Kennedy will draw the start at second base in place of Marte, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Out of lineup versus lefty

Guillorme is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins. The lefty-hitting Guillorme will take a seat for the series finale with southpaw Trevor Rogers on the bump for Miami. Jeff McNeil will cover second base in place of Guillorme, who had started in five of the Mets' previous six contests.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Five walks in no-decision

Flaherty allowed two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one in three innings. He did not factor into the decision in a 6-2 victory in Milwaukee. Facing a 75-pitch limit, the Cardinals and Flaherty hoped he could pitch further into the game than the third inning. However, the righty threw more balls than strikes and was pulled after 71 pitches. He's allowed two earned runs and three hits in three innings in both of his starts since returning from a shoulder injury that cost him the first two months of the season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Zach Thompson: Sidelined with forearm injury

The Pirates placed Thompson on the 15-day injured list Monday with right forearm nerve inflammation, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. While deactivating Thompson allows the Pirates to get down to the 13-pitcher limit for MLB active rosters, it temporarily leaves the team without a fifth starter. The Pirates didn't provide any indication that Thompson was nursing an injury coming out of his most recent start Friday against the Giants, but he won't be eligible to rejoin the big club until at least July 3 now that he's been shut down with the forearm issue. With a 3-5 record, 4.47 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 41:23 K:BB in 54.1 innings across his first 13 outings (12 starts) this season, Thompson was a fantasy option just in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues before the forearm injury surfaced.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yu Chang: Heads to bench

Chang is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Chang will move to the bench after starting in five of the Pirates' last six games. Though the Pirates have typically deployed the righty-hitting Chang against left-handed pitching, he could see an uptick in starts against right-handers following Tucupita Marcano's (illness) recent placement on the COVID-19-related injured list. Hoy Park will fill in for Marcano at the keystone in Sunday's series finale, however.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Exits Tuesday's game

Perez was removed from Tuesday's game against the Angels after appearing to aggravate his left thumb injury, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez appeared to aggravate the injury during the top of the third inning while fouling off four pitches amid a 10-pitch strikeout, and he was replaced behind the plate for the bottom of the frame. The 32-year-old spent time on the injured list with a sprained left thumb in May, and he's been unable to fully shake the injury since returning from the shelf.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Two-run homer in win

Nola went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Rockies. Nola sent Luke Voit home on a two-run shot in the eighth inning, but the Padres were two far behind and ended up with the loss. The home run was Nola's second of the year and his first since April 11. Perhaps things are turning around for the catcher as he is on a five-game hitting streak and has raised his batting average from .219 to .229 during that span.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Return not imminent

Wong (calf) took some swings in the cage Tuesday but isn't expected to resuming hitting or running on the field during the current series against the Cardinals, which ends Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The veteran second baseman suffered a setback in his recovery from a strained right calf...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Red Sox's James Norwood: Moved off 40-man roster

The Red Sox designated Norwood for assignment Monday. Just two days after the Red Sox acquired him from the Phillies, Norwood will move off Boston's 40-man roster without having made an appearance for the big club. The Red Sox called up second baseman Jeter Downs from Triple-A Worcester to replace Norwood on the 26-man active roster.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Burger will sit Tuesday against Toronto. Burger should find himself in the lineup on a regular basis until Yoan Moncada returns from a hamstring injury, but he won't play every day. Danny Mendick will be the third baseman Tuesday, while Andrew Vaughn serves as the designated hitter.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Tweaks hamstring Sunday

O'Neill was removed in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox due to left hamstring tightness, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. O'Neill, who went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base on the afternoon, suffered the injury while he was running to second base on his sixth double of the season. If the hamstring issue is significant enough to force O'Neill to the 10-day injured list, Juan Yepez would likely be the top candidate to replace him in St. Louis' everyday lineup.
BOSTON, MA

