ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Here's Why Prince William & Prince Harry's Kids Have Different Last Names

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UiZ5l_0gDwJ2Ni00
Photo: Getty Images

While most male siblings share a surname and pass it on to their children, Prince William and Prince Harry 's children do not share the same last name. According to Hello Magazine , William and Kate Middleton 's children Prince George , 8, Princess Charlotte , 7 , and Prince Louis , 4, all have the "Cambridge" for their last name. It comes from their father's title, the Duke of Cambridge .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyxGf_0gDwJ2Ni00
Photo: Getty Images

According to the magazine, Prince George is enrolled as "George Cambridge" at his school Thomas's Battersea and his siblings are all known as Charlotte Cambridge and Louis Cambridge at school and at nursery, respectively. On the royal family's website , they explain, "People often ask whether members of the Royal Family have a surname, and, if so, what it is. Members of the Royal Family can be known both by the name of the Royal house, and by a surname, which are not always the same. And often they do not use a surname at all."

They also explain that in 1960 the Queen in Privy Council declared that male-line descendants of the monarch without royal titles shall take the name Mountbatten-Windsor, a nod to the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJQ4B_0gDwJ2Ni00
Photo: Getty Images

When Harry and Meghan Markle 's first child Archie was born in May 2019, Buckingham Palace announced that he had not been issued a royal title and instead would be known as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. His younger sister Lilibet Diana , who just had her first visit to the royal palace , also uses the same surname.

Comments / 4

TrumpisaCRIMINAL
4d ago

They should all have the same last name like everyone else. Just another ridiculous Royal rule.

Reply
5
Related
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Meghan Markle's Sister Just Said About Her—Is She Serious?

This article was originally posted on 03/31/22 titled: Meghan Markle’s Sister Is Slamming Her Again In The Press—We Can’t Believe What She’s Saying Now!. Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister is once again slamming her in the press. Only this time, she’s also dragging Prince Harry into the mix too! Samantha Markle mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and called them “crazy” for leaving the royal family in an interview with The Daily Star, and made fun of them for, in her words, striving to be a Hollywood couple!
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Prince Harry Have 'Healed The Rift & Are Very Much Back On Their Old Buddy Terms,' Source Reveals

Prince Harry will have to face his brother, Prince William, when he returns to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee — but it sounds like there's no tension between the two anymore. According to The Mirror, the siblings have been having weekly FaceTime sessions with their kids, "which has allowed them to re-bond."“The brothers needed time for everything to settle down," a source said. "The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family. William sees that Meghan is a good mother and loyal wife, and he is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
People

Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Hat Yet for Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping in for Queen Elizabeth for a party at the palace. The royal couple led other members of the royal family in hosting the third garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
Parade

Duchess Kate Wore a Glittering Diamond Cross Necklace to the Platinum Party at the Palace!

Last night the Duchess of Cambridge dazzled at the Platinum Party at the Palace, a star-studded outdoor concert that celebrated Queen Elizabeth II‘s 70 years on the throne. Seated at the front of the royal box with her husband Prince William and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Duchess Kate looked lovely in a cream dress by Self-Portrait that features a tailored boucle jacket with a belted waist and a romantic chiffon skirt.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Hello Magazine#The Royal Family
AOL Corp

Prince Louis’s Faces Stole the Show Yesterday—Today It Was Prince Harry’s

Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee weekend kicked off with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony (AKA her birthday #2), where the royal family gathered together on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the crowds and watch the festivities, and where Prince Louis, 4, stole the show with his meme-worthy facial expressions during a special flypast by the Royal Air Force. But while we're still giggling at the young prince's comical faces, it seems that a new royal is grabbing our attention today with his expressions: Prince Harry.
WORLD
shefinds

Prince William Is Reportedly 'Deeply Upset' About Prince Harry's Exit From The Royal Family, Despite Jubilee Reunion

While Prince William and Prince Harry were seemingly all smiles at Platinum Jubilee festivities honoring their grandmother last week, rumors are circulating that the bond between the royal brothers is still somewhat tense or strained. According to a new report from The Sun, the two allegedly didn’t spend any time together behind the scenes when Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their 2 children were in England for the Jubilee events.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Royals
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Allegedly No Longer Recognized By The Royal Family? Meghan Markle’s Husband Reportedly Not Done Talking About The Firm

Prince Harry stayed true to his word about returning to the United Kingdom with his entire family for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. Unfortunately, he was only photographed in public with his wife, Meghan Markle, but their children, Archie and Lilibet, weren’t seen throughout the festivities. Even though...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Amal Clooney Looks Better Than Ever In This Strapless Floral Dress She Wore On The Prince's Trust Red Carpet

Amal Clooney, 44, chose a perfect springtime dress for her attendance at the 2022 The Prince’s Trust Awards in London last week— a stunning, strapless, red-and-white floral gown. The ever-so-stylish human rights lawyer attended the event with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, and the two presented the Amal Clooney Award. Clooney paired her bright and fitted item with classic white pumps and carried a matching white clutch as she graced the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

160K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy