Måneskin Channel Elvis In Iconic Cover For Upcoming Biopic: Listen

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

You're not dreaming — Måneskin have joined the star-studded Elvis soundtrack.

The Italian rock band released a cover of Elvis Presley 's iconic 1968 track, "If I Can Dream," ahead of the Elvis biopic's release in theaters next week (June 24). Måneskin first let fans know last month at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest that this song would be coming, according to NME .

The band has also been sharing behind-the-scenes footage on social media that gives fans a glimpse into recording the famous song, including Måneskin frontman Damiano David belting it out in the recording studio and his bandmates laying down the track.

In a previous interview with NME, David opened up about recording "If I Can Dream" for the movie. "We were talking about it with Baz Luhrmann , who had this really cool, super-smart idea, because it would have been so easy to give us an up-tempo song and go super rock-ish. He saw that between the lines that we were going to be able to give something else to show the sweet side of Elvis. I think we did a great job!"

You can listen to Måneskin's "If I Can Dream" cover below :

Other artists on the Elvis soundtrack include Eminem , Tame Impala , Doja Cat , Denzel Curry , Jazmine Sullivan and more. The film's star, Austin Butler , also sang all of the early Elvis vocals himself , Luhrmann and Riley Keough , Elvis' granddaughter, have said.

Here's a clip of Butler doing his thing with Elvis' "Can't Help Falling In Love" and "That's All Right":

Related
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Elvis meets the Beatles: how it happened in 1965

Back in 1965, NME writer Chris Hutchins orchestrated a meeting of greats between Elvis Presley and the Beatles. Here’s what went down. Elvis Presley was playing bass guitar, with the benefit of a little instruction from Paul McCartney; the record they were backing was Cilla Black’s ‘You’re My World’. Suddenly John exclaimed: “This beats talking, doesn’t it” And that’s how it was – the world’s No.1 solo star and world’s No.1 group were meeting for the first time and communicating through music.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Sean Lennon Cover the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’

Sean Lennon posted his own cover version of the Beatles' "Here, There and Everywhere" in honor of Paul McCartney's 80th birthday (June 18). "A little birdy told me this was one of [your] fav Beatles tunes," Lennon wrote in the video's description, referring to McCartney. "So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up...!)"
MUSIC
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kim Carnes Wrote for Country and Pop

Most widely recognized for her 1981 pop ballad “Bette Davis Eyes,” Kim Carnes was always more than meets the eye. Born July 20, 1945, Carnes began her career as a songwriter in the 1960s, penning her first big hit “Don’t Fall in Love with a Dreamer” for Kenny Rogers in 1980. Carnes, along with her husband David M. Ellingson, wrote the entirety of Rogers’ platinum-selling ninth studio album Gideon—which reached No. 1 on the country charts—went on to write for other artists, specifically within country and pop.
MUSIC
Variety

Foo Fighters Announce Performers for Taylor Hawkins London Tribute Concert: Queen, Chrissie Hynde, Josh Homme, More

Click here to read the full article. Foo Fighters and Taylor Hawkins’ family have announced the first round of performers for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert scheduled to take place in London in September. Performers include a mix of the late drummer’s friends and influences: Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Supergrass and Mark Ronson are on the bill, with comedian Dave Chappelle billed as a special guest. Also on the bill are Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, the Police’s Stewart Copeland, Omar Hakim, Rufus...
MUSIC
The Independent

David Bowie’s drummer Woody Woodmansey says Ziggy Stardust ‘rocketed us into the top level of rock’n’roll’

Today (16 June) marks 50 years since the release of David Bowie’s iconic album,The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.To honour the occasion, the artist’s former drummer Mick ‘Woody’ Woodmansey spoke with BBC Radio 6 Music about making the landmark album.Describing the first time he met Bowie, Woodmansey recalled him opening door wearing a rainbow T-shirt, bangles, red cords and blue shoes with hand-painted red stars on them: “It was a bit of a culture shock, because we didn’t have anything like that in Hull!”The album, produced by Ken Scott and recorded in Trident...
MUSIC
Collider

‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ Docuseries Will Explore What It Means to Be Part of the Iconic Rock Band

As part of the celebration of The Rolling Stones’ 60th-anniversary celebration, Epix is premiering the new docuseries My Life as a Rolling Stone. Focused on each of the four main original members of the legendary rock band, My Life as a Rolling Stone will explore how a group of young musicians in love with blues became one of the most influential bands in history.
MUSIC
Mashed

The Unexpected Connection Between The Rolling Stones And Rice Krispies

The Rolling Stones are synonymous with cool. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Bill Wyman, Mick Taylor, Darryl Jones, and the late Charlie Watts and Brian Jones are among the greatest legends in the history of rock 'n roll. With dozens of studio albums in their catalog, four Grammy Awards (plus a Lifetime Achievement Award), a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and several more accolades under their belt, the British musicians have plenty of laurels to sing their own praises.
MUSIC
