Måneskin Channel Elvis In Iconic Cover For Upcoming Biopic: Listen

Photo: Getty Images

You're not dreaming — Måneskin have joined the star-studded Elvis soundtrack.

The Italian rock band released a cover of Elvis Presley 's iconic 1968 track, "If I Can Dream," ahead of the Elvis biopic's release in theaters next week (June 24). Måneskin first let fans know last month at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest that this song would be coming, according to NME .

The band has also been sharing behind-the-scenes footage on social media that gives fans a glimpse into recording the famous song, including Måneskin frontman Damiano David belting it out in the recording studio and his bandmates laying down the track.

In a previous interview with NME, David opened up about recording "If I Can Dream" for the movie. "We were talking about it with Baz Luhrmann , who had this really cool, super-smart idea, because it would have been so easy to give us an up-tempo song and go super rock-ish. He saw that between the lines that we were going to be able to give something else to show the sweet side of Elvis. I think we did a great job!"

You can listen to Måneskin's "If I Can Dream" cover below :

Other artists on the Elvis soundtrack include Eminem , Tame Impala , Doja Cat , Denzel Curry , Jazmine Sullivan and more. The film's star, Austin Butler , also sang all of the early Elvis vocals himself , Luhrmann and Riley Keough , Elvis' granddaughter, have said.

Here's a clip of Butler doing his thing with Elvis' "Can't Help Falling In Love" and "That's All Right":