Phoenix Suns Odds to Win 2023 NBA Finals Released

In the eyes of the sportsbooks, the Phoenix Suns probably won't piece together a championship squad next season.

The confetti has barely stopped falling in Boston, and NBA Finals odds are already out for next season.

As the Golden State Warriors continue to pop champagne and plan their victory parade, they'll do so as favorites to repeat as NBA champions for the 2022-23 season.

BetMGM released their odds on next year's championship winners, and the Phoenix Suns find themselves a bit further down the list than they would have liked.

Phoenix Suns Have Sixth-Best Odds to Win 2023 NBA Title

After the Suns, there's a pretty significant drop-off in expectations for oddsmakers:

Golden State Warriors: +550

Boston Celtics: +650

Brooklyn Nets: +700

LA Clippers: +700

Milwaukee Bucks: +800

Phoenix Suns: +900

Dallas Mavericks: +1400

Denver Nuggets: +1400

Los Angeles Lakers: +1400

Memphis Grizzlies: +1400

Miami Heat: +1400

Philadelphia 76ers: +1400

Suns = Biggest Wild Card?

The Athletic's Dan Santaromita offered this to say on Phoenix's current odds to bring it home next year:

"The big one is Phoenix. The Suns made the finals in 2021 and had the best record in the regular season this season. At +900, the Suns are a bit behind the top tier of contenders despite that resume. However, Deandre Ayton is a free agent and could shift the makeup of the Suns. If he stays, Phoenix probably moves up in the odds a bit. If he leaves, the Suns likely plummet down the list of favorites."

