War College training helps Fritz lead

An Air Force career that began a few miles from his DeForest home has taken Lt. Col. Jesse Fritz around the world to his current station on Long Island, New York.

Fritz, a 1998 DeForest Area High School graduate, was off to Marquette University, but the cost of schooling gave him a reason to take a look back home to the nearby Wisconsin Air National Guard.

He decided service to his country suited him well and in 2002 he took his college degree and a new commission and has followed the military path to duty in Asia, Africa, and around the United States.

“It was a transformational moment,” Fritz said. “I got down to basic training and found it wasn’t about the bottom line, it was about putting service before self. I don’t know why it didn’t occur to me sooner,” Fritz said.

Fritz is the commander of the 106th Maintenance Squadron, 106th Rescue Wing, F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, New York. The 106th Maintenance Squadron provides back-shop and flightline maintenance support for six HH-60G and four HC-130J aircraft.

His latest accomplishment is earning a master of strategic studies from the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Penn. in 2021.

The study has helped him in his current role. Joint operations between service branches become more important every day. His squadron maintains similar airframes to his Army counterparts. Learning to speak Army and make connections with officers in other branches helps him keep his unit flying safely in its role of always being there in a crisis.

“I can call my [Army] buddies and say have you got this part,” Fritz said. Adapting to change has been a major emphasis for the current Air Force Chief of Staff and increased joint cooperation is an example of it. “The message is to get through the bureaucracy to a solution. If you can find a solution, do it and then change the policy,” Fritz said.

Joint operations is a way of life in New York, the only state with a National Guard naval component as well as the Army and Air Force.

The War College experience helps when the focus becomes more strategic than day-to-day operations.

Fritz said the unit traces its history back to the earliest days of military air operations. The base sits at a crossroads of history and air and sea navigation in North America. In the book and movie A Perfect Storm, the loss of life among its ranks is told.

The position of the New York base among a large population center is similar to the proximity of Truax Field to Madison, DeForest, and Windsor. The sound of air operations is a similar balance. “Jet noise is a part of my life. It’s the sound of freedom here, or sitting in a tent in Africa or Afghanistan when the take-off is with a full combat load,” he said.

His current base and home brings his family into closer connections with his wife’s family. His wife is a school teacher and when she leaves earlier for work, grandma comes over to help get their five-year-old son ready for school.

According to his Air Force biography, Fritz enlisted in the Wisconsin Air National Guard in January 1999, serving as a Maintenance Management Analyst. He then earned a commission in 2002 from the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Program at Marquette University, Wisconsin. His first Active Duty assignment was to Hill Air Force Base, Utah. In 2005, he was then assigned overseas to the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Kadena Air Base Japan were he was the Assistant Aircraft Maintenance Unit, Officer-In-Charge for the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron. In 2006, he returned to the Air National Guard, stationed at the 106th Rescue Wing, Westhampton Beach, New York. He has held four command assignments in the Wing since 2006, the 106th Maintenance Operations Flight, the Force Support Squadron, and Aircraft Maintenance and Maintenance Squadrons.

Fritz is a career aircraft maintenance officer, and graduate of the Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Officer School, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada and the Army War College. He deployed on seven occasions in support of Operations Northern Watch, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve, and Spartan Shield.

He has received the Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, and Air Force Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters.

He has risen from the rank of airman to lieutenant colonel, reaching his current rank on Oct. 1, 2018.