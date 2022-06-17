ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Morning Shooting Leaves 1 Man With Serious Injuries, Sacramento Police Say

 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that has led to multiple road closures.

According to police, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Stockton Boulevard for a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police have opened Southbound Stockton Blvd. at Young St. and Northbound Stockton Blvd. at Jansen Dr. back up after temporarily closing them for their investigation.

We will continue to update this story as more details come in.

