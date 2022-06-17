Earn $10 credit towards Prime Day deals with Amazon's new stamp card offer

With the date of this year's Prime Day deals revealed this week (keep your calendar clear on July 12 and 13), the retailer has also launched this year's $10 credit initiative . Prime members will need to collect four stamps by making a Prime-eligible purchase, streaming a show on Prime Video, listening to a song on Prime Music, and borrowing an eBook on Prime Reading in order to cash in their free credit come the summer sales.

While it's not going to take too much cash off this year's Prime Day TV deals or Prime Day laptop deals , nobody's going to turn down free cash and it could make a serious dent in cheaper products. You will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this offer, but with a 30 day free trial now available there's nothing to lose.

We've seen Amazon running similar events for Prime Day deals past, offering $10 in credit for spending $10 with small businesses last year, for example. However, this is the first time the retailer has made grabbing your credit so easy. All of the services you'll need to check off those tasks are already free with Prime and we're sure there are some Prime-eligible products out there for far less than $10. It looks like you can only redeem this offer once, so no stacking those stamp cards - that would be madness.

You'll find more information about this offer just below.

$10 credit for Prime Day with 4 stamps at Amazon

Amazon is back with another $10 credit initiative ahead of its annual Prime Day deals this year. You'll need to sample the delights of Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Reading, and make a Prime-eligible purchase to collect all 4 stamps and claim your $10 on the day.

View Deal

30 day Amazon Prime free trial at Amazon

Amazon is also offering a Prime free trial ahead of its sales, perfect for newcomers to the service looking to get in ahead of the discounts. After the 30 days this subscription will renew at $14.99 per month.

View Deal

