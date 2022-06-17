ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Get Free Tickets to 'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On' For Early Screenings in 15 Cities

By Arezou Amin
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the adorable, heartwarming stop-motion short Marcel the Shell With Shoes On have likely been looking forward to the sweet, sentient shell making his big screen debut in the film of the same name. Now, A24 is bringing viewers a chance to catch Marcel's big screen adventures early by offering...

collider.com

Collider

Neil Diamond Sings 'Sweet Caroline' at Fenway Park in Rare Public Appearance

It was a beautiful day to be at Fenway as the legend himself Neil Diamond sang the long-played "Sweet Caroline" at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The song. has since become a staple for the team and Fenway since 1997 when it was played by one of the employees during a game after someone they knew had a baby named 'Caroline'.
BOSTON, MA
Collider

10 Best Fantasy Creature Movies To Watch Before Avatar: The Way of Water

The sequel to James Cameron's billion-dollar success, Avatar, has held audiences in limbo for over a decade. Thankfully, it's almost here. With Avatar: The Way of the Water finally on the horizon, there will be new characters, underwater lagoons, and creatures to indulge in and learn about. But until then, diving into some other fantasy creature movies is perfectly acceptable.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Elvis Presley Films to Watch Before ‘Elvis’

There's no doubt how much of an impact the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley, had on popular culture on a global scale. Whether you loved him or hated him, chances are you still knew exactly who he was. Living an exceptional if short life, his 42 years were full of hardship, war, glamour, and rhythm. Not only did he grace our stages, but he also made a name for himself in our movie theaters and on our television screens. Wowing audiences with one film after another, by the end of his life, he'd starred in over forty movies. While many featured his music abilities, some were a little more serious, proving to audiences everywhere that he was more than a pretty face and a sultry voice.
Collider

Disney's Attempts at a '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' Remake Sank Without a Trace

In the history of Walt Disney Pictures, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is often referred to as “the one that started it all” and for good reason. The first hand-drawn feature from the studio, Snow White changed the trajectory of Disney and American animation. A similar feat was accomplished by the 1954 feature 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, as this adaptation of the classic Jules Verne novel of the same name was the first entirely live-action movie produced in-house by Disney. Combining that with the immense box office success of the feature and it’s apparent why, decades later, 20,000 Leagues holds a special place in the history of Disney.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Shoes#Washington D C
Collider

James Brolin on Finally Getting to Voice His First Animated Character

James Brolin has been delivering standout work in this industry for decades, yet Lightyear marks the very first time he’s had the opportunity to lend his voice to an animated character. In a sense, Lightyear is to Toy Story’s Andy what a film like Star Wars is to us....
MOVIES
Collider

10 Most Exciting Upcoming Animated Films to Look Forward to

The animated film as we know it has existed for nearly a century as an art form that, like live-action filmmaking, rose from shorts to becoming a dominant medium in its own right. The animated film industry has flourished and evolved, creating brand new cutting-edge technologies, new narrative opportunities, visual styles and so much more.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Ending Explained: Who Does Belly Choose?

Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.It’s been an emotional summer for Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) and the others in Cousins Beach on Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han. The love triangle between Belly, Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jerimiah (Gavin Casalegno) has been heating up, seemingly having taken a turn for Jeremiah’s favor after his long-awaited, late-night kiss with Belly. Elsewhere, Steven (Sean Kaufman) has been working hard to be “enough” for his girlfriend Shayla (Minnie Mills), but he’s spiraling after another setback. All the while, Laurel (Jackie Chung) has been trying to cope with the fact that Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) has made her peace with dying, unwilling to put herself through experimental trials, now that her cancer has returned. In the season finale, the time has come for the debutante ball, bringing more than a fair amount of chaos for all those involved. But, there are surprises in store (whether those be good or bad). Let’s break it down.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Elvis on Tour' Captured The King of Rock as an Actual Human Being

While much has been written on the pop culture power and musical prowess of Elvis Presley’s 1968 Comeback Special and the subsequent concert films surrounding The King’s Vegas Years, the Golden Globe-winning documentary Elvis on Tour sees the titular singer transcend his contractual obligations to tour America again, delivering on the promise of his earlier career after a decade of Hollywood acting and a seemingly endless cycle of contractual performances in Las Vegas. Filled with split-screen footage of emotional performances across the country, Elvis on Tour formally fragments Elvis to highlight the transitional state between his career peak in the late 1960s and eventual decline in the late 1970s, foregrounding the humanity of Elvis Presley in every frame. Boasting a bold roster of talent off-screen including cinematography by prolific camera operator Robert C. Thomas (In Cold Blood, Stop Making Sense) and expert editing by Ken Zemke and Martin Scorsese, Elvis on Tour pushes beyond the typical concert film formula to encapsulate a multi-perspective meditation on the man behind The King.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

Best of Tim Sale: Comics to Remember the Iconic DC and Marvel Artist

The comics world, including professionals and fans, were rocked by the death of Tim Sale last week. Sale, much like his late contemporaries George Perez and Neal Adams, left behind an impressive body of work. Unlike most of his fellow artists, the bulk of Sale's work was with a single writer: Jeph Loeb. Together, they crafted a series of comics that features Marvel and DC's most iconic heroes - and even joined forces on the NBC series Heroes, which saw Sale contributing artwork and Loeb serving as a producer/writer on the first three seasons. Here is a chronological listing of Sale's projects, as well as the impact they had on both the comics industry and the world of film/television.
COMICS
Collider

'Father of the Bride' Remake Becomes Most-Watched Original Movie at HBO Max

After its June 16 release, Father of the Bride found its niche with families looking for a fitting watch this Father’s Day weekend. Now, the third film adaptation of Edward Streeter’s 1949 novel of the same name is the biggest HBO Max movie premiere, specifically for a title exclusively made for the streaming service.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Thing': Drew Struzan's Iconic Theatrical Poster Becomes a Screen Print to Celebrate 40th Anniversary [Exclusive]

John Carpenter's 1982 horror classic The Thing is celebrating its 40th anniversary and Vice Press has a gift for fans of one of the director's most memorable, and bleakest, films. After developing lenticular versions of legendary artist Drew Struzan's iconic poster for the film, the print, and movie poster company is now offering 24x36 screen printed posters as a timed exclusive, allowing fans to own the landmark theatrical artwork in a size never available before from Vice Press. Printing will be done by End Hymns, one of the prominent screen printing companies in the business, assuring these posters will be clean as can be and capture Struzan's masterpiece.
MOVIES
Collider

'Monster High: The Movie' Teaser Brings the Spooky "Ghoulfriends" To Life

Nickelodeon and Paramount+ are bringing Mattel's horror inspired Monster High dolls to life this fall in Monster High: The Movie, and they recently shared a teaser trailer and character posters for the television film. The teaser introduces us to the concept of a "monster world" vs the human world, following Clawdeen Wolf and friends on their first day at Monster High. The movie will follow Clawdeen as she finds a place for herself in Monster High, but when a secret devious plan threatens the school, she must learn to accept and embrace her monster heart to save the day.
MOVIES
Collider

Disney's Longest-Running Spectacular "Fantasmic!" Returns

The nighttime spectaculars at the Disneyland Resort are back and they offer something for everyone. Whether it’s your first time to the parks, you’re on a family vacation, you’re spending the day with friends, or you’re a local who’s a repeat visitor, you have plenty to choose from, once the sun sets and the evening’s festivities kick off. Whether you decide to take in the “Main Street Electrical Parade,” now in its 50th anniversary, and the “Disneyland Forever” fireworks in Disneyland, or “World of Color” at Disney California Adventure Park, there is something exciting to experience and discover. And if that’s not enough, Disney’s longest-running nighttime spectacular “Fantasmic!” has returned to dazzle audiences for its 30th anniversary.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Collider

'Harry Potter': Professor Sprout's Greenhouse Opens at Warner Bros. Studio Tour

Harry Potter fans can now visit a beloved professor's greenhouse where Herbology lessons are taught. Warner Bros. Studio Tour London will include Professor Pomona Sprout's greenhouse as part of a new feature Mandrakes and Magical Creatures, opening on July 1. Ahead of the grand opening of the greenhouse, Harry Potter...
MOVIES
Collider

'Yellowstone' Spin-off Renamed '1923' as Focus Shifts to Prohibition Era

Fans of Yellowstone and 1883 are no strangers to going back in time and revisiting origin stories, so they won’t mind that the new spin-off is dropping nine years from its original premise in order to have a slightly different setting. 1923 is the new title of the upcoming Paramount+ series in the Yellowstone-verse, which was formerly called 1932. The origin story will chronicle some hard times for the Dutton family as they struggle through one of America’s biggest crises. The series is set to premiere this December.
TV SERIES

