Gabi wakes up in Li’s bed at the Salem Inn. He gets off the phone and solemnly starts to tell her something. An alert on Gabi’s phone interrupts him, informing her of Abby’s death. Gabi tears up as she tells Li how close they used to be. She recalls how nice it felt to be on the same side again when they went after Gwen. He holds her as she cries. She quips this probably isn’t what he signed up for. He reiterates that he’s all in — the good and the bad.

