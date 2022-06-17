ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

UPDATE: One dead, two wounded in Kathy Apartments shootings

KATC News
 4 days ago
One juvenile has died, two others are wounded and a fourth has been booked with murder after a Thursday night shooting at the Kathy Apartments.

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson says that multiple juveniles were involved in a disturbance last night, and several kids were shot. One juvenile, a male, has died, he says. Two others suffered what are described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A fourth juvenile has been identified as the shooter, and he has been booked with one count second-degree murder so far. He's in custody and there will be an incarceration hearing, the sheriff says.

Meanwhile, the case remains under investigation as additional charges are pending.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.
