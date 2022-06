The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB over the last few weeks and try to keep it going today against the Texas Rangers. This series finale will be only the second game between these two teams all season. The Rangers may be in second place in the AL West, but they’ve been getting smoked all month. They entered this series 6-12 record this month in games leading up to this series. The Phillies went 15-3 in that same time. Can the Rangers get back on track against such a hot team or will the Phillies steamroll them in this series finale?

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO