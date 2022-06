Indy Lights sophomore Benjamin Pedersen is set to participate in his first NTT IndyCar Series test next week with the Juncos Hollinger Racing team. The 22-year-old Danish-American talent has been on a trajectory towards IndyCar for the better part of seven years, and with an opportunity to pilot one of JHR’s Chevy-powered Dallara DW12s on Monday at Sebring’s short course in Florida, Pedersen will be one step closer to the series he intends to join in 2023.

