Five-star CB AJ Harris commits to Georgia

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star class of 2023 cornerback recruit AJ Harris has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Harris committed to Georgia over Florida and Clemson. He is Georgia football’s first five-star commitment in this recruiting cycle.

Georgia currently has the No. 7 recruiting class in the country. Harris’ commitment is good news for defensive backs coach Fran Brown and is arguably Brown’s biggest recruiting win in his career.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football now have two very talented cornerback commitments in the class of 2023. Georgia’s other cornerback commit, Justyn Rhett, is a four-star from Nevada.

AJ Harris has the potential to play as a freshman at Georgia. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback is ranked the No. 25 recruit in his class. Harris is the No. 5 corner and No. 5 player in Alabama. Harris is versatile and could play safety or cornerback at the next level.

Harris has received scholarship offers from USC, Texas, Penn State, Oklahoma, Utah and many more. The five-star defensive back has also visited schools like Florida, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Georgia offered a scholarship to the talented and lengthy cornerback in Feb. 2021.

Harris previously played football for Glenwood High School in Phenix City, Alabama, for the first several years of his high school career. Harris will play his senior season with Central High School, which is also located in Phenix City, Alabama. Phenix City is very close to the Georgia border.

Harris also plays running back and shows good balance through contact. The five-star defensive back prospect lived up to his lofty billing at The Opening and was quite disruptive at the event.

AJ Harris has also played basketball and run track throughout his high school career.

Harris has the potential to finish 2023 as the top-ranked cornerback recruit. The Central High School star announced his commitment to Georgia football via Twitter:

