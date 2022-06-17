ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch Online gets Pokémon Snap next week, here’s why you should play it

By Matthew Forde
T3
T3
 3 days ago

The incredibly wholesome Pokémon Snap will be added to Nintendo Switch Online next week, it has been confirmed.

Originally released on the N64 in 1999, the relaxing game where you take photographs of Pokémon in the wild will be part of the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack collection as of June 24th 2022. The on-rails spinoff still holds up remarkably well to this day, only taking around four to six hours complete – ideal for a lazy afternoon.

It has been a fan-favourite among the Pokémon community too, which in turn helped a sequel get made more than 20 years on in New Pokémon Snap . With that, it's well worth giving the N64 version a go, then if you can move onto the newer Switch version that takes about a dozen hours to complete.

Check out the trailer for Pokémon Snap below:

The full list of N64 games will now total 16 with Pokémon Snap. This includes: Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64. Lylat Wars, Yoshi's Story, Dr. Mario 64, Mario Tennis, Sin & Punishment, Operation Winback, Paper Mario, Banjo-Kazooie, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, F-Zeo X, Mario Golf and Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards.

It also now includes Sega Genesis games such as Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage and Castlevania: Bloodlines.

The Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack tier can be purchased at $49.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.95 per year. A Family Membership subscription (which can support up to eight Nintendo accounts) can otherwise be bought for $79.99 / £59.99 / AU$109.

While Pokémon Snap is a more than welcome new addition, there's still a handful of N64 games that would make Nintendo Switch Online infinitely better. Hopefully one day we'll get back to playing Goldeneye.

T3

T3

