Sounds of Blackness releases new song and video "Juneteenth Celebration"
Just in time for Juneteenth, the popular local group Sounds of Blackness has a new song and video out, called "Juneteenth Celebration."
Click here to learn more.
Just in time for Juneteenth, the popular local group Sounds of Blackness has a new song and video out, called "Juneteenth Celebration."
Click here to learn more.
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/
Comments / 0