Music

Sounds of Blackness releases new song and video "Juneteenth Celebration"

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

Just in time for Juneteenth, the popular local group Sounds of Blackness has a new song and video out, called "Juneteenth Celebration."

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

