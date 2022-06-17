ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Former NASCAR driver and Fox analyst Clint Bowyer involved in deadly crash

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Former NASCAR driver and current FOX analyst Clint Bowyer was involved in a crash that killed a woman earlier this month in Missouri.

According to a Lake Ozark (Missouri) Police Department crash report obtained by USA TODAY Sports, the accident happened on June 5 near Osage Beach, Missouri. Bowyer was heading westbound on U.S. 54 and approaching State Highway 242 when he hit a woman walking on the highway ramp.

"Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward," Bowyer said in a statement released to Fox4 in Kansas City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dXnm_0gDwCBv700
Clint Bowyer competed in NASCAR from 2005 to 2020. Mike Dinovo, USA TODAY Sports

According to the crash report, Bowyer called authorities and led first responders to the scene where they found the victim, who was pronounced dead. She was later identified as 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons.

Among Simmons' belongings was a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine, with authorities believing her to be under the influence of drugs. Bowyer showed no signs of impairment and provided a breath sample of .000 blood alcohol content.

Bowyer was not broadcasting last Sunday's race at Sonoma Raceway in California and the crash happened hours after Bowyer completed work on Fox's telecast of the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis.

Bowyer competed in NASCAR from 2005 to 2020, taking the checkered flag 10 times and won the Nationwide Series (now Xfinity) championship in 2008.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former NASCAR driver and Fox analyst Clint Bowyer involved in deadly crash

