UPDATE: Two men dead, third sought in Eunice shooting

 4 days ago
Two young men are dead and police are searching for a third after a shooting last night in Eunice.

Eunice Police say Aiden Cade McCauley, 17, and Paul Stanley Celestine, 18, both of Eunice, died last night at a West Maple Avenue/Boudreaux Street convenience store.

Police were called to the store at about 8 p.m., and found the two young men dead.

An investigation identified Travis Godfrey, 25, also of Eunice, as the alleged shooter, police say. He drove away from the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger, police allege.

The shooting occurred when the Eunice Police Department had additional officers from other agencies patrolling and working a proactive criminal patrol detail. Within seconds officers were on the scene assisted by officers from the Port Barre and Cankton Police Departments and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, police say.

Investigators are asking that anyone with any information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Travis Godfrey to call the Eunice Police Department at 337-457-2626 or 337-948-TIPS (8477) or report using the P3 app. All callers will remain anonymous.

Michael Hardin
3d ago

sure wish we could figure out why these young people are so quick to kill in the end its just a waste of human life there are no winners just hurt 😢 💔 still praying 🙏

