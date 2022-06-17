ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers unveil new alternate City Connect uniforms with homages to Milwaukee

By Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
Corbin Burnes models the Brewers' new alternate City Connect uniform. Scott Paulus

The Milwaukee Brewers released their City Connect uniforms Friday morning, the latest team to unveil its alternate uniform as part of a Nike and Major League Baseball collaboration.

The uniform, which features a baby-blue jersey with "Brew Crew" emblazoned on the front and a "MKE" hat with the city's area code, 414, hidden between the letters, can be seen in full via a video the Brewers released on social media.

The jerseys, which are paired with white pants, have white and yellow trim, a patch of a baseball-themed grill on the right sleeve as an homage to Milwaukee's tailgating scene and dark blue player names and numbers with gold trim on the back. The color scheme is similar to that of the "people's flag" of Milwaukee.

City Connect uniforms typically feature multiple subtle nods to the culture and traditions of the city the team plays in, and the Brewers will announce later Friday what those are within their new uniforms.

Fans can purchase City Connect gear at the team store at American Family Field beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

The uniforms are part of a uniform shakeup between Nike and Major League Baseball. Eventually, all 30 teams will have their own alternate City Connect uniform, which Nike says "explore a franchise’s connection to its city and its fanbase, each with distinct personalities, values, customs and traditions."

Milwaukee becomes the 13th team to unveil its City Connect design. Last season saw the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants launch their uniforms. This season, the Brewers join the Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels.

The Brewers will debut their uniforms next Friday at home against the Toronto Blue Jays.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers unveil new alternate City Connect uniforms with homages to Milwaukee

