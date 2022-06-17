Fantasy outlook: Analyzing Allen Robinson's value in dynasty leagues

“The grass isn’t always greener” is a common phrase used in a variety of situations. While it’s true in certain circumstances, Allen Robinson is likely going to be one of the exceptions as he makes the transition from the Chicago Bears to the Los Angeles Rams.

Robinson had a forgettable season with the Bears in 2021, recording 38 receptions, 410 receiving yards, and one touchdown, which were all career lows for the Pro Bowl wideout. Despite his lackadaisical numbers a season ago, Robinson appeared to be a victim of being in a struggling offense rather than him being a player that was experiencing a decline in his abilities.

With Robinson joining a high-octane offense like the Rams’ this offseason, he’s an interesting player to discuss in dynasty fantasy football formats ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Draft projection

By simply looking at the average draft results for dynasty startups, you can see that people are torn on Robinson this offseason. The veteran pass-catcher holds an ADP of 80 entering his first year with the Rams, according to FantasyPros.

Robinson is being selected in the same range of picks as Brandon Aiyuk and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Ironically enough, Smith-Schuster is another wide receiver that is making a massive upgrade in the offense he’s playing in following a disappointing season in 2021.

If Robinson can return to his pre-2021 form, there’s a good chance he outperforms his ADP, making him a decent value in dynasty startup drafts.

Position ranking

The wide receiver position is the deepest in fantasy football, so it’s not entirely surprising to see Robinson being taken where he is. Robinson is the 37th wide receiver selected in dynasty startup leagues right now.

Before Robinson’s dismal output in 2021, he finished as WR12 and WR11 in the previous two seasons, respectively. While he won’t be the No. 1 option on the Rams with Cooper Kupp commanding targets from Matthew Stafford, Robinson has top-20 upside in an offense that boasted the seventh-best pass DVOA offense last season.

It remains to be seen if the Rams retain Odell Beckham Jr., and Van Jefferson continues to improve, but Robinson figures to be the No. 2 option on the Rams. Besides having the best quarterback of his career in Stafford, Robinson has never played with a wide receiver as talented as Kupp, who is coming off a historic campaign in 2021.

Long-term value

Following the team’s Super Bowl victory, the Rams surprised many when they signed Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million contract this offseason. Given the money, and the excitement Sean McVay has shown about the signing of Robinson, we should expect him to have a large role in the offense.

Even though Robinson has been in the league since 2014 while Kupp has been in the league since 2017, Robinson is a couple of months younger than Kupp. Robinson won’t turn 29 years old until August, and while some wide receivers have seen a reduction in their production in their early 30s, Robinson still has a chance to produce fantasy-relevant numbers during his tenure with the Rams.

As mentioned above, it does help that Robinson will undergo a massive upgrade at the quarterback position, and he’ll likely see the most man-to-man coverage he’s ever seen with Kupp garnering the attention of defenses. While some people are hesitant to bet on a bounce-back season from Robinson, he could experience a revival in his career upon joining the reigning Super Bowl champions.