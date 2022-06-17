ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fantasy outlook: Analyzing Allen Robinson's value in dynasty leagues

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YItUj_0gDwBzeI00

“The grass isn’t always greener” is a common phrase used in a variety of situations. While it’s true in certain circumstances, Allen Robinson is likely going to be one of the exceptions as he makes the transition from the Chicago Bears to the Los Angeles Rams.

Robinson had a forgettable season with the Bears in 2021, recording 38 receptions, 410 receiving yards, and one touchdown, which were all career lows for the Pro Bowl wideout. Despite his lackadaisical numbers a season ago, Robinson appeared to be a victim of being in a struggling offense rather than him being a player that was experiencing a decline in his abilities.

With Robinson joining a high-octane offense like the Rams’ this offseason, he’s an interesting player to discuss in dynasty fantasy football formats ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Draft projection

By simply looking at the average draft results for dynasty startups, you can see that people are torn on Robinson this offseason. The veteran pass-catcher holds an ADP of 80 entering his first year with the Rams, according to FantasyPros.

Robinson is being selected in the same range of picks as Brandon Aiyuk and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Ironically enough, Smith-Schuster is another wide receiver that is making a massive upgrade in the offense he’s playing in following a disappointing season in 2021.

If Robinson can return to his pre-2021 form, there’s a good chance he outperforms his ADP, making him a decent value in dynasty startup drafts.

Position ranking

The wide receiver position is the deepest in fantasy football, so it’s not entirely surprising to see Robinson being taken where he is. Robinson is the 37th wide receiver selected in dynasty startup leagues right now.

Before Robinson’s dismal output in 2021, he finished as WR12 and WR11 in the previous two seasons, respectively. While he won’t be the No. 1 option on the Rams with Cooper Kupp commanding targets from Matthew Stafford, Robinson has top-20 upside in an offense that boasted the seventh-best pass DVOA offense last season.

It remains to be seen if the Rams retain Odell Beckham Jr., and Van Jefferson continues to improve, but Robinson figures to be the No. 2 option on the Rams. Besides having the best quarterback of his career in Stafford, Robinson has never played with a wide receiver as talented as Kupp, who is coming off a historic campaign in 2021.

Long-term value

Following the team’s Super Bowl victory, the Rams surprised many when they signed Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million contract this offseason. Given the money, and the excitement Sean McVay has shown about the signing of Robinson, we should expect him to have a large role in the offense.

Even though Robinson has been in the league since 2014 while Kupp has been in the league since 2017, Robinson is a couple of months younger than Kupp. Robinson won’t turn 29 years old until August, and while some wide receivers have seen a reduction in their production in their early 30s, Robinson still has a chance to produce fantasy-relevant numbers during his tenure with the Rams.

As mentioned above, it does help that Robinson will undergo a massive upgrade at the quarterback position, and he’ll likely see the most man-to-man coverage he’s ever seen with Kupp garnering the attention of defenses. While some people are hesitant to bet on a bounce-back season from Robinson, he could experience a revival in his career upon joining the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BR suggests Titans trade OLB Bud Dupree to Bears

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree had a disappointing first season in Nashville, but is it time for the Titans to part ways with him already?. According to Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton, they should. Wharton drew up a trade scenario for each team ahead of training camp and suggested the Titans deal Dupree and a 2023 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs react to Rob Gronkowski's retirement

After two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tight end Rob Gronkowski is hanging up his cleats (again). The four-time Super Bowl champion made his decision official with an announcement on social media Tuesday afternoon, ending the second chapter of an NFL career that will make him a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman discusses differences he's seen in QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens held mandatory minicamp in Owings Mills last week from Tuesday through Thursday. It was a chance to what progress the players had made from doing their own workouts in the offseason. On the offensive side of the ball, Baltimore will be looking to bounce back from a year where they struggled at times due to a number of different reasons, including injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Now this is a wild Saquon Barkley trade proposal

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley seems to be on track to start another season with the team that drafted him, but that hasn’t slowed anyone down from coming up with some wildly imaginative trade scenarios to stir the pot in the trade conversations. Barkley has been thrown into a trade proposal that likely has no ground to stand one realistically, but it still has some people talking. Bleacher Report contributor Ian Wharton played fantasy general manager by coming up with one trade each NFL team should offer leading up to the start of training camps. In that list was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fred Taylor says he wanted to play for this rival team to Jags after he was cut

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally will get to see a player drafted by their franchise go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year in former left tackle Tony Boselli. With him set to get his gold jacket soon, fans have started to discuss what Jaguar they want to see inducted next, and former running back Fred Taylor seems to be a popular choice.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy