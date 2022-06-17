ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homemade modeling dough recipe

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHudA_0gDwBw0700

Amy Blaubach from Curious Minds shared these recipes for homemade modeling dough with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Fun Flour Dough
  • 4 cups flour
  • 1 cup salt
  • 1 1/2 cups water

Combine all ingredients in a bowl to mix.

If the dough is too sticky, add a little flour; If it's  too stiff, add a few drops of water. You can bake the dough creations at 300°F for 2 to 4 hours depending on the thickness of your creation.

Add kool aid for fun colors and scents!

Add natural objects such as flowers and sand for fun textures!

Peanut Butter Dough

  • 1/2 cup nonfat dry milk
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • Honey or Agave

Use a fork to mix the dry milk, the peanut butter, and a little honey or agave. Need the mixture until it is the consistency of modeling dough. Peanut butter dough creations aren't permanent and they need to be eaten within a day or disposed of within two days.  It keeps well in a container in the refrigerator.

