Looking for a pet-friendly hotel in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina? Look no further, as there are several options to choose from. We’ve included a look at the Patricia Grand Resort Hotel, Garden City Inn, and Residence Inn. In addition to these three pet-friendly hotels, there are many more in the area. Read on for more information on these choices.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO