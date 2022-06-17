Resources by Reviewed: June 17
Sunday is looking like a good day for a cookout. It's Father's Day. It's Juneteenth. Mix a cocktail and fire up the grill.
And if a heat wave is rolling through your party — or your whole summer — you're going to want a few things on hand to keep your drinks, your dogs, and yourself cool.
First off, we like this Coleman 316 Series 62-Quart Wheeled Cooler , available at Walmart for $56. (That's about $19 off the regular price.) Or you can snag the Igloo 28-Quart Laguna Ice Chest Cooler from Walmart for $5 off at $19.88.
For the dog(s), a Reviewed-pet-approved cooling mat . Or you can make it a little more fun with a dog pool. This foldable pool is only $45 from Amazon .
And for you, a highly-rated patio umbrella to cook and/or lounge under.
Don't sweat it. Have a great weekend.
— Ashley Dean, Newsletter Editor
