June 17

By Ashley Dean, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
These are the best Father's Day 2022 gifts for all types of dads.

Sunday is looking like a good day for a cookout. It's Father's Day. It's Juneteenth. Mix a cocktail and fire up the grill.

And if a heat wave is rolling through your party — or your whole summer — you're going to want a few things on hand to keep your drinks, your dogs, and yourself cool.

First off, we like this Coleman 316 Series 62-Quart Wheeled Cooler , available at Walmart for $56. (That's about $19 off the regular price.) Or you can snag the Igloo 28-Quart Laguna Ice Chest Cooler from Walmart for $5 off at $19.88.

For the dog(s), a Reviewed-pet-approved cooling mat . Or you can make it a little more fun with a dog pool. This foldable pool is only $45 from Amazon .

And for you, a highly-rated patio umbrella to cook and/or lounge under.

Don't sweat it. Have a great weekend.

— Ashley Dean, Newsletter Editor

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Resources by Reviewed: June 17

