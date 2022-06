A Lehighton man pleaded guilty on Monday in Carbon County court to a drug dealing charge and was told he faced a prison term at the time of sentencing. Burl F. Hosier Jr., 55, entered a plea before Judge Steven R. Serfass to one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine. He was originally charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, felony 3, possession of a firearm with manufacturer number altered, a felony 2, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. The charge he pleaded to was not among the original counts.

