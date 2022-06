High housing costs. Rapidly rising interest rates. Surging oil prices. Escalating inflation. If you don’t already own a home or if rising grocery costs don’t fit your budget, you might be excused for feeling a sense of dread. The American dream is built on homeownership and the idea that you can earn more in real dollars than your parents. But the elevated housing costs and surging interest rates are suddenly putting the first part of the dream out of reach for a growing portion of the population. And inflation is suddenly eating away at the second part.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO