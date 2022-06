"Massive" Russian bombardment of Ukraine's battleground eastern Lugansk region and key city Severodonetsk has been "hell" for soldiers there, Kyiv said, while insisting that defenders would hold "as long as necessary". He later wrote that "it's just hell out there" after four months of shelling in Severodonetsk, across the Donets river -- while adding that "our boys are holding their positions and will continue to hold on as long as necessary".

