Phoenix, AZ

Windiness to come this weekend with potential storms

By Ian Schwartz
AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temps will be a tad cooler in Phoenix today compared to Thursday. We had a high of 113 degrees on Thursday, and we are forecasting a high of 110 for Friday. Plan on gusty conditions and high fire danger in...

www.azfamily.com

