ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Food: Lamb Chop Lollipops with Jalapeño Mustard

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgiul_0gDw6iSP00

F ather’s Day is an opportunity to shower Dad with extra love and attention. Special outings and heartfelt gifts typically are part of the celebration. Some children may want to go above and beyond by whipping up a meal that Dad is sure to enjoy — particularly a father who spends his fair share of time by the stove or in front of the grill.

Individuals may be quick to think steaks or chicken when considering grilled fare, and these foods certainly can be delicious offerings. However, juicy and flavorful lamb also tastes great when cooked on the grill. This recipe for “Lamb Chop Lollipops with Jalapeño Mustard” from “Jon Bonnell’s Texas Favorites” (Gibbs Smith) can be eaten by hand right off the bone when tailgating with Dad or served more traditionally at home with the family.

Lamb Chop Lollipops with Jalapeño Mustard

Serves: 6 Cooking time: 15 minutes Level: 3 Print Recipe

Ingredients

  • 2 frenched* racks of lamb (8 bones each)
  • 1 sprig fresh rosemary
  • 2 tablespoons Chinese hot mustard
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Jalapeño Mustard: 1 sprig fresh rosemary
  • 8 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 fresh jalapeño, seeded and diced
  • Juice of 1 lemon

Instructions

Rinse the racks of lamb lightly under cold water. Pat dry with paper towels, then cut into individual chops by cutting between the bones. Strip the rosemary leaves from the stem and chop; discard the stem. Combine the hot mustard with the garlic, salt, pepper, oil, and half of the chopped rosemary. Rub the lamb chops with this mixture and let them marinate in the fridge for 2 hours before grilling. Grill or broil the lamb chops quickly to desired doneness. Serve hot with Jalapeño Mustard as a dipping sauce.

For the Jalapeño Mustard: Strip the rosemary leaves from the stem and chop; discard the stem. Combine the rosemary with the Dijon mustard, jalapeño, and lemon juice.

Comments / 0

Related
Spotlight News

Food: Shrimp Quesadilla

Is shrimp on the menu tonight? Maybe it should be. Coming in at just around seven calories per medium-size shrimp, this crustacean is low in calories and high in lean […]
RECIPES
Spotlight News

Food: Spinach Pantry Souffle

On those days when home cooks are searching the cupboards and refrigerator for some culinary inspiration, they need look no further than the egg carton. Often relegated to breakfast time, […]
RECIPES
Spotlight News

Food: Mojito Fish Steaks

Grilling season presents ample opportunities to explore new culinary horizons. Just about anything that can be cooked indoors also can be prepared outdoors over an open flame. And many foodies […]
RECIPES
Spotlight News

Gnarly news for Twisted Vine

DELMAR — Twisted Vine’s regular patrons were served bittersweet news last week that the owners of the popular wine bar will convert it as a prep kitchen to support neighboring […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dijon Mustard#Lamb Chops#Food Drink#Texas Favorites#Jalape O Mustard Serves#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Spotlight News

Schools need to take action

America just witnessed yet another mass shooting in an elementary school. At last count 19 fourth graders (aka 9-year-olds) and two teachers were brutally murdered by an insane 18-year-old who […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy