Our pantries might be full of its products, but we probably don't know too much about Kellogg's as a company, which was founded in 1900 by two brothers, W.K. Kellogg and Dr. John H. Kellogg, who created a way to process grain into crunchy flakes which became popular at Dr. Kellogg's medical facility (per Britannica). It was known as the Sanitas Food Company in the beginning but changed its name to the Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Company before it became known as Kellogg's in 1922.

