Drug suspect killed in solo traffic crash in Oceanside while fleeing deputies
News 8 KFMB
4 days ago
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man found sleeping Friday in a pickup truck outside a northern San Diego County residential complex with what appeared to be narcotics in the vehicle fled when contacted by deputies, leading a brief road chase which ended in a solo crash that left him...
06.20.2022 | 6:20 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the Nissan was eastbound on Chateau Dr at a high rate of speed. She lost control of the vehicle and hit two parked cars and a street sign on the opposite side of the street. Her vehicle...
Oceanside, CA–A motorist was found dead in the middle of the road after he exited his vehicle on State Route 76 early Saturday morning in Oceanside, authorities said. Oceanside police responded to a report at 1:28 a.m. of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorist who appears to have exited his vehicle on westbound SR-76, just West of Douglas Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man lying in the roadway deceased.
SAN DIEGO — We are learning more about the man wanted in connection with the murder of a San Diego mother south of the Mexican border. Tyler Adams, 50, lived in a University Heights apartment with Raquel Sabean, 40, and the couple's infant child. Sabean was found dead in...
06.17.2022 | 4:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Sheriff's received a call of a burglary taking place at a Pool House of an apartment/condo complex. They found the suspect driving away loaded with pool cleaning supplies in the back of a pick-up truck. They attempted to stop him. The driver fled from Vista into Oceanside at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control at the above intersection and went head-on into a traffic light. Deputies attempted to pull the man out of the truck, but the chemicals had spilled causing a dangerous muriatic gas cloud. Firefighters were in respiratory gear to pull the male out if the truck, but he was declared deceased at the scene. One Deputy was hospitalized from inhaling fumes. he will be alright. The intersection is closed as HazMat crews are arriving to clean up the spill.
Witnesses captured on camera over the weekend a large fight that came to blows amid long lines at the border south of San Diego. Several videos shared on social media show a group of people fighting in the line to enter the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Sunday. The video shows a group of people fighting as other drivers scream and honk in the background.
Theft suspect prompts chase and HAZMAT response. An investigation is underway into a pursuit that ended in a crash in the North County. Deputies with the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a burglary alarm in the 1900 block of Willow Ridge Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Deputies found a man passed out inside a truck with illegal drugs in the center console and pool equipment in the truck bed. They were able to wake him up, but the driver quickly drove away.
Lifeguards called off a search for a swimmer thought to be missing off Torrey Pines State Beach Tuesday afternoon. A lifeguard reported a swimmer in distress at around 11:40 a.m. near towers five and six, according to the Coast Guard. The USCG, San Diego Lifeguards, Del Mar Lifeguards and the...
San Diego firefighters and lifeguards aided a man at Torrey Pines State Beach Sunday after he fell about 20 feet off Citizen’s Trail. The man, 48, was intoxicated before attempting to walk down to the beach, according to lifeguards. Approximately a quarter of the way down, at about 2...
A missing teen was being sought Sunday by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. A sheriff’s helicopter broadcast an announcement at 3:23 p.m. Sunday in the area of the 200 block of West Los Angeles Drive for residents to be on the lookout for Lawrence Rugley. He’s described...
A car, driving eastbound on the I-10, just west of Washington Street overturned on Sunday morning around 2:23 a.m. CHP Officers and Cal Fire responded to the single vehicle crash reporting that the car was recklessly driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour when it made an unsafe right turn and flipped over. The
The post One person dead after rollover crash on I-10 and Washington Street appeared first on KESQ.
June 14, 2022 (San Diego) – A man arrested yesterday for impersonating a Sheriff’s officer while pulling over a female motorist in Fallbrook conducted at least 10 other fake traffic stops in Bonsall, Fallbrook and Oceanside since last August. Detectives with the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation are looking for more victims, says Detective Lester Garman.
Traffic Collision on Spruce Street Left One Perris Woman Dead. According to the police, the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Interstate 215, south of Spruce Street. Furthermore, investigators said Beltran driving a sedan and collided with a pickup truck in the fast lane for reasons unknown. Unfortunately, the first...
A felon who gunned down a youth basketball coach because he believed the man had stolen drugs from him has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The coach, Claudell Garland Walter, had ties to youth teams throughout Southern California, including San Diego County, authorities said.
