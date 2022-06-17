ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Drug suspect killed in solo traffic crash in Oceanside while fleeing deputies

News 8 KFMB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man found sleeping Friday in a pickup truck outside a northern San Diego County residential complex with what appeared to be narcotics in the vehicle fled when contacted by deputies, leading a brief road chase which ended in a solo crash that left him...

www.cbs8.com

onscene.tv

DUI Crash Into Two Parked Vehicles | San Diego

06.20.2022 | 6:20 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the Nissan was eastbound on Chateau Dr at a high rate of speed. She lost control of the vehicle and hit two parked cars and a street sign on the opposite side of the street. Her vehicle...
sandiegocountynews.com

Motorist killed in collision after exiting his vehicle on State Route 76

Oceanside, CA–A motorist was found dead in the middle of the road after he exited his vehicle on State Route 76 early Saturday morning in Oceanside, authorities said. Oceanside police responded to a report at 1:28 a.m. of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorist who appears to have exited his vehicle on westbound SR-76, just West of Douglas Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man lying in the roadway deceased.
onscene.tv

Burglary Suspect Fatally Slams Into Pole | San Diego

06.17.2022 | 4:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Sheriff’s received a call of a burglary taking place at a Pool House of an apartment/condo complex. They found the suspect driving away loaded with pool cleaning supplies in the back of a pick-up truck. They attempted to stop him. The driver fled from Vista into Oceanside at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control at the above intersection and went head-on into a traffic light. Deputies attempted to pull the man out of the truck, but the chemicals had spilled causing a dangerous muriatic gas cloud. Firefighters were in respiratory gear to pull the male out if the truck, but he was declared deceased at the scene. One Deputy was hospitalized from inhaling fumes. he will be alright. The intersection is closed as HazMat crews are arriving to clean up the spill. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Brawl at the Border South of San Diego

Witnesses captured on camera over the weekend a large fight that came to blows amid long lines at the border south of San Diego. Several videos shared on social media show a group of people fighting in the line to enter the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Sunday. The video shows a group of people fighting as other drivers scream and honk in the background.
northcountydailystar.com

Deadly Crash Investigation – Vista

Theft suspect prompts chase and HAZMAT response. An investigation is underway into a pursuit that ended in a crash in the North County. Deputies with the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a burglary alarm in the 1900 block of Willow Ridge Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Deputies found a man passed out inside a truck with illegal drugs in the center console and pool equipment in the truck bed. They were able to wake him up, but the driver quickly drove away.
NBC San Diego

Lifeguards Call Off Search for Swimmer Off Torrey Pines State Beach

Lifeguards called off a search for a swimmer thought to be missing off Torrey Pines State Beach Tuesday afternoon. A lifeguard reported a swimmer in distress at around 11:40 a.m. near towers five and six, according to the Coast Guard. The USCG, San Diego Lifeguards, Del Mar Lifeguards and the...
KESQ News Channel 3

One person dead after rollover crash on I-10 and Washington Street

A car, driving eastbound on the I-10, just west of Washington Street overturned on Sunday morning around 2:23 a.m. CHP Officers and Cal Fire responded to the single vehicle crash reporting that the car was recklessly driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour when it made an unsafe right turn and flipped over. The The post One person dead after rollover crash on I-10 and Washington Street appeared first on KESQ.
eastcountymagazine.org

FAKE OFFICER IN SILVER CAMRY PULLED OVER AT LEAT 10 MOTORISTS: DETECTIVES SEEK MORE VICTIMS

June 14, 2022 (San Diego) – A man arrested yesterday for impersonating a Sheriff’s officer while pulling over a female motorist in Fallbrook conducted at least 10 other fake traffic stops in Bonsall, Fallbrook and Oceanside since last August. Detectives with the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation are looking for more victims, says Detective Lester Garman.

