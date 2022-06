Our 2022 NBA Draft scouting report series continues with a look at AJ Griffin, a forward prospect out of Duke. AJ Griffin is a fascinating overall evaluation even if teams may end up primarily having a fear of over-drafting the young forward. He enters the 2022 NBA draft class the son of a prominent NBA assistance coach (Adrian Griffin), a previous contender for the best prospect in his class before losing time in high school to injuries, and one of the best three-point shooters in the college ranks last season.

