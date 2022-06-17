ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus stepfather sentenced for role in beating death of 7-year-old stepson

By Jordan Laird, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLSNJ_0gDw6F3S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtXtZ_0gDw6F3S00

A Franklin County judge sentenced a Columbus man on Thursday to six to nine years in prison for his role in the 2020 death of his 7-year-old stepson, despite the judge's reservations about the low prison time jointly recommended by attorneys on the case.

As part of a plea deal, Jose Emanuel Santos-Perez , 39, of North Linden pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony. In exchange, the Franklin County prosecutor's office dropped charges of murder, felonious assault and three counts of endangering children.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Michael Holbrook said he was uncomfortable with the low sentence for Santos-Perez and considered increasing it, but ultimately abided by the joint recommendation made by prosecutors and the defense.

More: Couple indicted in what coroner’s report indicates was brutal beating death of son

The case regards the May 2020 death of Fabian Maldonado-Cortez, which a Franklin County coroner’s report states was the result of extensive blunt force injuries and burns.

Santos-Perez's defense attorney, Frederick Benton Jr., said in court Thursday that Fabian's mother was the principal offender who beat the young victim and Santos-Perez's main crime was failure to intervene.

The victim's mother Maldonado-Cortez

Fabian's mother, 27-year-old Oneida Maldonado-Cortez, also of North Linden, pleaded guilty in April to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of murder, felonious assault and two charges of endangering children.

Maldonado-Cortez is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27 by Judge Holbrook. Daniel L. Meyer, the senior prosecutor on both cases, said the Franklin County Prosecutor's office is asking for the same prison sentence, six to nine years, in Maldonado-Cortez's case. Holbrook could give her up to 17 years in prison.

Meyer said Santos-Perez and Maldonado-Cortez give conflicting accounts of what happened the night of Fabian's death. In light of there being no other witnesses and lack of available evidence, Meyer said these two plea deals accomplish the state's goal to get a conviction without risking losing a trial.

According to prosecutors, initially Maldonado-Cortez told authorities she was responsible for the beating and later changed her story, saying Santos-Perez was responsible.

Santos-Perez 's story

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Dexter D. Dorsey said Santos-Perez told authorities he witnessed Maldonado-Cortez beat Fabian on multiple occasions but felt it was not his role to intervene.

On the night of Fabian's death, police were dispatched to the family's residence on a call about a child drowning in the bathtub. Officers observed that Fabian had dozens of open wounds, including large portions of skin missing, Dorsey said. Officers attempted to perform CPR but Fabian was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, Dorsey said.

More: 4-year-old boy on tricycle hit, killed by vehicle outside Northwest Side apartments

According to Dorsey, Santos-Perez told authorities he witnessed Maldonado-Cortez beat Fabian that night, after which he gave Fabian a bath. Fabian did not want to lay in the bath due to his open wounds and Santos-Perez forced him, Dorsey said. Santos-Perez left the bathroom and later found the victim face-first in the tub, Dorsey said.

Holbrook said he understands the difficult situation the prosecution is in but told Santos-Perez he's lucky for getting this low sentence.

"I'm a good Catholic boy too and I have a real problem with (Santos-Perez's) actions as a good Catholic boy," Holbrook said. "We're taught to respect family and to protect family … You're responsible just as much as mom. This never should have happened to a child."

Santos-Perez, who relied on an interpreter, mostly did not speak at his sentencing hearing. Benton said his client sincerely regrets what happened.

Columbus shooter sentenced

Elsewhere in Franklin County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning, Judge Jeffrey Brown sentenced Nasear Smith to an indefinite prison term of 10 to 15 years for the shooting death last May of 21-year-old Derek Hoston.

Smith, 24, of South Linden, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of involuntary manslaughter. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped murder charges, one count of attempted murder, one count of felonious assault and one count of possessing a weapon under disability.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor John Gripshover said Smith was asleep with a woman at her Northeast Side apartment when the woman's ex-boyfriend, Hoston, and another man came to the window. What happened after that is unclear except that Smith fired two shots through the window, hitting Hoston in the chest and the other man in the leg, Gripshover said. Hoston was found dead in the apartment building's parking lot with a gun beside him.

Jordan Laird is a criminal justice reporter at the Columbus Dispatch. You can reach her at jlaird@dispatch.com. You can follow her on Twitter at @LairdWrites.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus stepfather sentenced for role in beating death of 7-year-old stepson

Comments / 3

Related
10TV

1 critical following shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the north side of Columbus late Tuesday evening. The Columbus Division of Police was dispatched to West Hudson Street shortly after 8:50 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found one person suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Shooting#Attorneys#Murder#Violent Crime#Columbus
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Wellston citizens indicted for murder after manhunt

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two Wellston locals who were charged with murder following a manhunt in March have officially been indicted for the crime. August Schuetz, 34, and Shania Jones, 26, were officially indicted by the Vinton County grand jury for two counts of Aggravated Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, Aggravated Burglary, Tampering With Evidence, Gross Abuse of a Corpse, and a host of other felonies.
WELLSTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Uber driver shot while picking up passengers in Washington Court House

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Law enforcement in multiple counties are leading a joint investigation into the shooting of an Uber driver. The details are messy and convoluted, but Fayette County Sheriff Vernon P. Stanforth said that nurses from Mount Carmel Grove City called them and said that a Westerville man had come into their emergency room with a gunshot and said he was shot in Fayette County but drove himself to the hospital.
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in leg in east Columbus, police file warrant for suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is recovering after being shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in east Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police state that officers went to the 600 block of South Weyant Avenue just before 2:45 p.m. where they found the male victim with a gunshot wound to his right leg. Before […]
Record-Herald

One arrested in alleged shooting

One person is in custody in connection to a shooting that allegedly occurred early Sunday morning at a home located in the 1600 block of Brock Road NE in Paint Township. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from security staff at Mount Carmel West-Grove City who reported that a subject had reportedly been shot at the Brock Road residence and had driven himself to the hospital. The victim, identified as a 28-year-old Westerville resident, was reportedly shot in the foot.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
10TV

24-hour ceasefire initiative in Columbus fails within minutes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During this year's Juneteenth weekend, Barbershop Owner Al Edmondson and others in the Columbus community tried to create a 24-hour ceasefire in the city, urging people to put their guns down and pick up love instead. Spread across the wall in Edmondson’s barbershop is a mural...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 15-year-old charged in deadly shooting at Glenwood Community Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy charged with the deadly shooting last week at a recreation center in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Avent'tay Solomon is charged with murder and felonious assault for the shooting at Glenwood Community Center where 24-year-old A'Tayia...
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Police seeking tips in Hilltop homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a January homicide case. Rashawn Garner, 38, was shot to death in his Hilltop living room on January 5 when someone opened fire into the home in the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dog recovering at Licking County Humane Society after being shot in the neck

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society said it will "absolutely be prosecuting" the person who shot a dog in the neck. Big Boy Blue was brought to the humane society by a humane agent after he was shot in the neck. The humane society said the bullet went completely through his neck without hitting any major organs or arteries.
NBC4 Columbus

Three hospitalized, including teen, after Short North shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a 17-year-old, are in the hospital after a shooting overnight Sunday in the Short North Arts District neighborhood, according to Columbus Police. CPD said that the shooting took place on the 900 block of High Street just before 1 a.m. when two groups of males had an argument […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC News

2014 disappearance of Charlotte Trego in Chillicothe, Ohio remains unsolved

Yvonne Boggs never let a day pass by without speaking to her daughter Charlotte. “Not one single day,” Yvonne said. Charlotte Eliza Trego was Yvonne’s youngest child. She has three older children, but Yvonne said Charlotte made sure to stand out. “She was more loud than the rest of them,” Yvonne said. “She'd like to have a lot of fun.”
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy