City of Portsmouth to provide free meals to local children this summer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Kids in Portsmouth won't have to worry about getting a meal this summer.

The Portsmouth Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program that provides meals to all children in the city free of charge. Meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the following sites, dates and times:

Brighton Elementary



Where: 1100 Portsmouth Blvd.

When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Meal times

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm





Calvary Church – Ram’s Youth Summer Program

Where: 2117 London Blvd.

When: 6/27/22 – 8/5/22 Monday-Friday

Meal Times:

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm



Cavalier Manor Recreation Center- Summer RAYS



Where: 404 Viking St

When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Meal Times

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm



Churchland Academy-Summer RAYS



Where: 4061 River Shore Road

When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Meal Times:

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm



Churchland Elementary



Where: 5601 Michael Lane

When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Meal Times:

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm



Churchland Elementary-Summer School



Where: 5601 Michael Lane

When: 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday

Meal Times:

Breakfast 9:30 am – 10:30 am



Cradock Middle School-Summer School



Where: 21 Alden Avenue

When: 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday

Meal Times:

Breakfast 7:30 am – 8:30 am



Cradock Middle School-PAL Summer Camp



Where: 21 Alden Avenue

When: 6/27/22 – 8/11/22 Monday-Thursday

Meal Times

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm



Cradock Recreation Center-Summer RAYS-



Where: 308 Allen Road

When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Meal Times:

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm





Douglass Park Elementary-Summer School-

Where: 34 Grand St.

When: 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday

Meal Times:

Breakfast 8:30 am – 9:30 am





Douglass Park Elementary-21st Century-

Where: 34 Grand St.

When: 7/5/22 – 7/29/22 Monday-Friday

Meal Times:

Breakfast 9:00 am to 10:00am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm



Hodges Manor Elementary -AlphaBest



Where: 1201 Cherokee Road

When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Meal Times:

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm



Hope Charitable Services-



Where: 3517 Winchester Drive

When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Meal Times:

Breakfast 8:30 – 9:30 am

Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Waterview-Summer RAYS—



Where: 3649 Hartford Street

When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Meal Times:

Breakfast 8:00 –9:00 am

Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Joseph E. Parker Recreation Center–Summer RAYS –



Where: 2430 Turnpike Road

When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Meal Times:

Breakfast 8:00 -9:00 am

Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Mariner Christian Academy-Grove Baptist –



Where: 6006 Churchland Blvd.

When: 6/27/22 – 8/31/22 Monday-Friday

Meal Times:

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am

Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm



Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center- Summer RAYS

Where: 900 Elm Ave

When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Meal Time:

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm



Parkview Elementary-Summer School



Where: 260 Elm Ave.

When: 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday

Meal Time:

Breakfast 8:30 am – 9:30 am



Parkview Elementary-21st Century



Where: 260 Elm Ave.

When: 7/5/22 – 7/29/22 Monday-Friday

Meal Time:

Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm



Simonsdale Elementary – Summer School



Where: 4841 Clifford Street

When: 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday

Meal Times:

Breakfast 9:30 am – 10:30 am





Swanson Homes

Where: 1746 South Street

When: 6/27/22 – 9/1/22 Monday-Thursday

Meal Times:

Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm



Victory Elementary – Starbase Victory



Where: 2828 Greenwood Dr

When: 6/27/22 – 8/4/22 Monday-Thursday

Meal Times:

Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm



Manor High School-Football



Where: 1401 Elmhurst Lane

When: 6/20/22 – 8/26/22 - Monday-Friday

Meal Times:

Supper 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm





Zion Baptist Church-Legacy Learning Academy