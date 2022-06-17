City of Portsmouth to provide free meals to local children this summer
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Kids in Portsmouth won't have to worry about getting a meal this summer.
The Portsmouth Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program that provides meals to all children in the city free of charge. Meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the following sites, dates and times:
Brighton Elementary
- Where: 1100 Portsmouth Blvd.
- When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Meal times
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Calvary Church – Ram’s Youth Summer Program
- Where: 2117 London Blvd.
- When: 6/27/22 – 8/5/22 Monday-Friday
- Meal Times:
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Cavalier Manor Recreation Center- Summer RAYS
- Where: 404 Viking St
- When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Meal Times
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Churchland Academy-Summer RAYS
- Where: 4061 River Shore Road
- When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Meal Times:
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Churchland Elementary
- Where: 5601 Michael Lane
- When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Meal Times:
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Churchland Elementary-Summer School
- Where: 5601 Michael Lane
- When: 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
- Meal Times:
- Breakfast 9:30 am – 10:30 am
Cradock Middle School-Summer School
- Where: 21 Alden Avenue
- When: 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
- Meal Times:
- Breakfast 7:30 am – 8:30 am
Cradock Middle School-PAL Summer Camp
- Where: 21 Alden Avenue
- When: 6/27/22 – 8/11/22 Monday-Thursday
- Meal Times
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Cradock Recreation Center-Summer RAYS-
- Where: 308 Allen Road
- When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Meal Times:
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Douglass Park Elementary-Summer School-
- Where: 34 Grand St.
- When: 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
- Meal Times:
- Breakfast 8:30 am – 9:30 am
Douglass Park Elementary-21st Century-
- Where: 34 Grand St.
- When: 7/5/22 – 7/29/22 Monday-Friday
- Meal Times:
- Breakfast 9:00 am to 10:00am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Hodges Manor Elementary -AlphaBest
- Where: 1201 Cherokee Road
- When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Meal Times:
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Hope Charitable Services-
- Where: 3517 Winchester Drive
- When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Meal Times:
- Breakfast 8:30 – 9:30 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Waterview-Summer RAYS—
- Where: 3649 Hartford Street
- When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Meal Times:
- Breakfast 8:00 –9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Joseph E. Parker Recreation Center–Summer RAYS –
- Where: 2430 Turnpike Road
- When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Meal Times:
- Breakfast 8:00 -9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Mariner Christian Academy-Grove Baptist –
- Where: 6006 Churchland Blvd.
- When: 6/27/22 – 8/31/22 Monday-Friday
- Meal Times:
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center- Summer RAYS
- Where: 900 Elm Ave
- When: 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Meal Time:
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Parkview Elementary-Summer School
- Where: 260 Elm Ave.
- When: 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
- Meal Time:
- Breakfast 8:30 am – 9:30 am
Parkview Elementary-21st Century
- Where: 260 Elm Ave.
- When: 7/5/22 – 7/29/22 Monday-Friday
- Meal Time:
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Simonsdale Elementary – Summer School
- Where: 4841 Clifford Street
- When: 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
- Meal Times:
- Breakfast 9:30 am – 10:30 am
Swanson Homes
- Where: 1746 South Street
- When: 6/27/22 – 9/1/22 Monday-Thursday
- Meal Times:
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Victory Elementary – Starbase Victory
- Where: 2828 Greenwood Dr
- When: 6/27/22 – 8/4/22 Monday-Thursday
- Meal Times:
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Manor High School-Football
- Where: 1401 Elmhurst Lane
- When: 6/20/22 – 8/26/22 - Monday-Friday
- Meal Times:
- Supper 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Zion Baptist Church-Legacy Learning Academy
- Where: 225 Hatton Street
- When: 6/27/22– 8/26/22 Monday-Friday
- Meal Times:
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
