No matter the season or the occasion, chocolate and candy make any day a little sweeter. Sweet Haven Candy Shop, owned by Liz Woods, has been serving delicious treats to the South Haven area since 2016. Here you will find homemade treats like fudge, taffy, and caramels in a wide selection of styles. With so many flavors to share, Sweet Haven Candy Shop will be expanding to 315 State St. in downtown St. Joseph by the end of summer 2022. There aren’t many traditional, old-school candy and soda shops left, so it is exciting to know these retro candies are continuing on in the Southwest Michigan region.

SOUTH HAVEN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO