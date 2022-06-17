Paul McCartney Delights MetLife Stadium Audience With Springsteen, Bon Jovi

Paul McCartney knows how to create a memory, and at his show Thursday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the former Beatle decided to celebrate the Garden State alongside two of its most beloved artists: Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi .

McCartney was joined by Springsteen and E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zant onstage at Madison Square Garden the last time he performed there in 2017. On this, his 'Got Back' tour, McCartney saved a bigger surprise, for an even bigger audience.

After rocking the MetLife Stadium stage for some two hours with his solo band, McCartney brought The Boss onstage with his band, announcing "A local boy is going to join us."

The pair collaboration on Bruce's 1984 hit "Glory Days" and then The Beatles' "I Wanna Be Your Man."

"Here's to 80 more years of glory days," Springsteen said before the performance, referencing McCartney's 80th birthday, coming up on Saturday.

Bon Jovi arrived during McCartney's encore after Macca asked, "Has anybody in the audience got a birthday?"

Bon Jovi replied into a mic, "I know it's somebody's birthday," and strode onstage to holding a handful of balloons. The appearance seemed to surprise even McCartney, and Bon Jovi led the audience in singing "Happy Birthday."

McCartney's band then launched into the Beatles' "Birthday" and closed out the show with the Abbey Road album medley, "Golden Slumbers" / "Carry That Weight" / "The End," with Springsteen returning to play guitar.