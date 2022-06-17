ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump is throwing a strop on Truth Social over the January 6 hearings

By Ellie Abraham
 5 days ago

Former President Donald Trump has made it clear he is not happy with the January 6 hearings with his posts on Truth Social.

Trump famously invented the social media platform Truth Social after being banned from Twitter and other online platforms that were heavily used to interact with his supporters.

Now, he has used the site to rage about the committee hearings about the Capitol riots on 6 January 2021.

Hours before the third hearing on Thursday, Trump complained about the lack of airtime in a post on the site and called the hearings a “witch hunt”.

Trump wrote : “The Fake News Networks are perpetuating lies, falsehoods, and Russia, Russia, Russia type disinformation (same sick people, here we go again!) by allowing the low rated but nevertheless one sided and slanderous Unselect Committee hearings to go endlessly and aimlessly on (and on and on!).”

The controversial president was defeated in the 2020 presidential election by current President Joe Biden.

Trump has since repeatedly and wrongly claimed that voter fraud meant the election was stolen from him – a falsehood he continues to repeat to this day.

He continued: “It is a one sided, highly partisan Witch Hunt, the likes of which has never been seen in Congress before.

“Therefore, I am hereby demanding EQUAL TIME to spell out the massive Voter Fraud & Dem Security Breach!”

In a lengthy 12-page statement released to reporters this week, Trump also made the baseless claim that the panel looking into the surroundings of the Capitol Hill riots are out to stop him from running for president in 2024.

