Elderly driver crashes into Oakland County house, flees the scene

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) -- Oakland County authorities are at the scene of a crash where a vehicle reportedly hit a house.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Friday as a man driving a Toyota RAV SUV tried to cross three lanes from the center turn lane at Alta Vista near Ten Mile Road in Southfield, and was hit by the driver of a Ford Expedition SUV.

The RAV driver then slammed into a home on Alta Vista and apparently sped away, according to witness, Dr. David Sandler.

"He took off and swerved away very fast," said Sandler. "He shouldn't have tried to do that; maybe the judgement wasn't there today or something."

Dr. Sandler told WWJ Newsradio 950 the at-fault driver is 75-years-old.

Police aren't saying at this time if there are any serious injuries.

Drivers in the area should use caution as police are investigating.

WWJ is working to get more information from Southfield Police.