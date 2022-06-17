ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German TV Series ‘Sisi’ Returns to Lithuania

By Neringa Kažukauskaite
 5 days ago
The second season of the German TV series “ Sisi ,” which follows the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria (also known as Sisi), is currently shooting in Lithuania, Film New Europe reports.

The series is produced by Story House Pictures GmbH for RTL+ and serviced by the Lithuanian company UAB Nordic Productions. The shoot is benefiting from Lithuanian Film Center’s tax incentives.

The six-part second season is directed by Sven Bohse (“Dark Woods”) and Miguel Alexandre (“Spy City”), and it is written by Elena Hell, Svenja Rasocha, Robert Krause and Andreas Gutzeit.

More than 100 Lithuanians are part of the international team, including production designer Algirdas Garbačiauskas and costume designer Daiva Petrulytė.

The main filming locations in Lithuania are Vilnius and its surroundings, as well as Trakai, Kernavė and Rokiškis. The series will also be filmed in Latvia, with Cinevilla Films providing services, and Poland.

“We have been shooting in Lithuania and Latvia for years now. Our colleagues there have always delivered superior services and especially for period pieces I would not want to work anywhere else in Europe,” executive producer, showrunner and head writer Andreas Gutzeit told FNE.

The main characters are played by the Swiss-born actress Dominique Devenport (“Night Train to Lisbon”) as Sisi and German actor Jannik Schümann (“Charité”) as Franz, the Austrian Emperor. The cast also includes Désirée Nosbusch, David Korbmann, Tanja Schleiff and Julia Stemberger.

The premiere is set for the end of 2022 on RTL+.

The first season, which was partly filmed in Lithuania in 2021, won the Jupiter Award as the best German TV series in 2022 and it was sold to over 100 countries. Beta Cinema is handling world sales.

Romy Schneider starred as Sisi in a series of films in the 1950s. The character returned to the screens this year in “Corsage,” a film directed by Marie Kreutzer, which premiered at Cannes in Un Certain Regard. Vicky Krieps starred as the empress, when she is 40 years old and suffering from a psychological crisis brought on by the restrictions imposed on her. Krieps won the best performance award for a film in Un Certain Regard.

This article is published in partnership with online news service Film New Europe , which covers film and TV industry news from across Central and Eastern Europe.

#Central Europe#Vilnius#German#Story House Pictures Gmbh#Uab Nordic Productions#Lithuanian Film Center#Lithuanians#Trakai#Cinevilla Films#Fne#Swiss#Charit
Harry Styles Helps Fan Come Out During Wembley Stadium Show: ‘You’re Officially Gay, My Boy’

Click here to read the full article. During his Sunday concert at London’s Wembley Stadium, Harry Styles caught the request of an enthusiastic Italian supporter who was holding up a sign that read: “From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out.” Happily obliging, Styles picked up the sign and a rainbow flag and did just that. With the crowd chanting the fan’s name, Styles declared, “When this flag goes over my head, you are officially out. I think that’s how it works: When this sign goes over the head, you’re officially gay, my boy.” He then ran across the massive stadium stage...
MUSIC
Variety

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1932’ at Paramount+ Renamed ‘1923’

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Sheridan’s new “Yellowstone” prequel at Paramount+ is taking a trip back in time. It was announced Monday that the prequel series “1932” will now instead be known as “1923” and will take place in the new titular year as opposed to the former. Per the new logline, “1923” focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade. The show will also...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Non-Binary Teen’s Struggles Drive a Universal Tale

Click here to read the full article. Hailing from India by way of Brooklyn, filmmaker Urvashi Pathania had to learn to get comfortable with uncomfortable conversations — starting at home.  As a child immigrant, Pathania had to adapt to a new culture and new ways of existing that didn’t quite mesh with her parents’ upbringing.  “I was always bringing these American ideas home and having to talk to them about how I was experiencing life versus how they grew up,” she says.  By the time her short film project “Beasts” was selected for Indeed’s Rising Voices program, the producer-director was already well-versed in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Variety

The ‘Halo’ Effect: Paramount+ Series Brings Global Audience to Streamer

Click here to read the full article. “Halo” is a hit built for the future of TV. The Paramount+ drama-fantasy series based on the enduring video game franchise has done its job domestically for the streamer: It ranks No. 2 to “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” as the streamer’s most-watched original series on Paramount+, and it fueled sign-up activity for weeks around its March 24 debut. But Paramount Global’s real payoff for investing nearly $10 million an episode on the series is just starting. “Halo,” a Microsoft-owned franchise with 21 years and counting of storytelling history, has been a cornerstone of the international rollout...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Dave Chappelle Decides Against Allowing His High School’s Theater to Be Named After Him Amid Controversies

Click here to read the full article. Dave Chappelle has revealed that he’s decided against having the theater at his former high school named after him after plans for him to become the venue’s eponym were originally put in place. The standup comedian made his opinion on the matter public Monday night while he was visiting Washington, D.C. for a dedication ceremony of the venue at Duke Ellington School of the Arts, his alma mater. The Washington Post first reported the story. While Chappelle reaffirmed that he believed criticisms against him weren’t productive, he also stated that he didn’t want his name...
WASHINGTON, DC
Variety

Dexiderius Producciones Unveils Coming-of-Age Thriller ‘The Executioners’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Madrid-based producer César Martínez of Dexiderius Producciones is teaming with writers Rodrigo Martín Antoranz and Pedro García Ríos on the miniseries “Verdugos” (“The Executioners”). The coming-of-age suspense thriller is being presented at this year’s Conecta Fiction & Entertainment in Toledo, Spain, which runs June 21-24. Mixing past and a present, “The Executioners” is initially set in 1996 in a small Basque town in Spain’s northern province of Navarra. The story follows four adventurous 12-year-old boys who set out to explore an old abandoned mine. Deep in its bowels, they discover a businessman being held prisoner...
MOVIES
Variety

Starz’s ‘Gaslit’ Premiere Episode to Air on NBC-Owned TV Stations This Weekend As Part of Emmy FYC Push (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. As Emmy nominations voting comes to a close this Monday, UCP and Starz have found one more way to expose their limited series “Gaslit” to potential voters: Free, over-the-air broadcast TV. The first episode of “Gaslit,” starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, will air on NBC-owned TV stations in key markets including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, this weekend in a final push to expose the series to as many people as possible. (The episode, originally rated TV-MA, will be edited for broadcast standards, and will run commercial-free.) Universal Studio Group’s UCP produces “Gaslit”...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Goes Back to (Mostly) Practical Orcs After ‘Hobbit’ CGI, Plus Female Orcs

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will harken back to Peter Jackson’s original trilogy by relying predominantly on practical effects and prosthetics in bringing the Orcs of Middle Earth to life. Jackson’s three “Lord of the Rings” films earned acclaim for showcasing practical creature makeup and prosthetics work, but Jackson notoriously went the CGI route in “The Hobbit” trilogy for Orc characters such as Azog and Bolg. Fans have long been critical of Jackson’s switch to CGI. Speaking to IGN, “The Rings of Power” executive producer Lindsey Weber...
TV & VIDEOS
