Hempstead County Chamber to host Ribbon Cutting for Botanera La Loma at 10 am

The male juvenile was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance marijuana, and fleeing. Ms. Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. On June 16, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charlotte Williams, 53, Hope, AR. Ms. Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 500 block of South Laurel in Hope, AR. Williams was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Comments / 0