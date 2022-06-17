ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead County, AR

Hempstead County Chamber to host Ribbon Cutting for Botanera La Loma at 10 am

By Shelly Short
swark.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce will hold a...

swark.today

Comments / 0

swark.today

Hempstead County July 4 Closings

Hempstead County Courthouse, Road and Waste Department will be closed July 4, 2022 in observance of July 4th. Hempstead County trash pick up for July 4, 2022 will be collected along with Tuesday July 5, 2022. Please have your trash bags out by 7:00,
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Prescott City Council approves lease schedule for new trash truck

The Prescott City Council met for the June meeting last night. Only one topic was on the agenda for the evening, and council members approved a resolution for the lease schedule of a new 2022 trash truck. In her Chamber of Commerce report, Jamie Hillery shared that 24 volunteers came...
PRESCOTT, AR
swark.today

UA Hope-Texarkana Receives $15,000 Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation Grant to Support Entrepreneurship

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana recently received a grant for $15,000 from the Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation (HCEDC) to support students in starting or improving small businesses. “COVID has changed how many people view work,” Christine Holt, UAHT Chancellor, said. “We have witnessed many people losing or resigning from their jobs. In the aftermath, entrepreneurial opportunities have become more appealing. Given that this is the case, we need to educate and equip individuals with the tools to be successful entrepreneurs. This grant will help us do just that.”
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Public Meeting Invitation

The City of Hope invites its citizens and other interested persons to a public meeting at the Fair Park Community Center, 800 S. Mockingbird St., Hope, AR on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 6:00 pm. The purpose of the meeting is to identify potential outdoor park and recreation needs and...
HOPE, AR
Hempstead County, AR
swark.today

Lance & Associates Joins Hope Farmers’ Market

Lance & Associates Real Estate hosted the Hospitality Table at the Hope Farmers’ Market this morning and provided a bevy of treats and goodies for market patrons. The Lance & Associates team said they were delighted to participate in this weekly event and that they were enjoying the community fellowship. “It’s been a fun day!” said Steve Lance, Owner/Principal Broker of Lance & Associates. “We’ve been doing this every year since they started Farmers’ Market, and we look forward to many more years of participating with our local farmers and vendors. We enjoy any event where we can get out and spend time with members of our community.”
HOPE, AR
swark.today

HWL Office to be Closed July 4

The HWL office will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022 in observance of Independence Day. If there is a water or electric emergency please call 870-777-3000. If you need to make a payment, you can use the kiosk located inside the first set of double doors, mail your payment to P.O. Box 2020, Hope, AR 71802, pay through SmartHub with one of your electronic devices or you can call 870-777-3000 and use the automated phone system and pay over the phone.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Non-partisan Civic Information Meeting to be Held

Non-partisan civic information meeting: for rural voters in the Okolona and Antoine areas, plus anyone else interested in learning about how to vote, register, learn about candidates and issues, and how to network that information to your friends, family and neighbors. Hosted by Cyndi Moorman, co-founder of the rural education...
PIKE COUNTY, AR
swark.today

The RazorBug Makes an Appearance at the Hub in Downtown Hope

The hogs fan’s favorite Volkswagen Beetle RazorBug is downtown at the Hub today making a stop during their tour to deliver diplomas to online graduates and promoting online education. Representatives from Global Campus Heidi Wells, Kay Murphy and Patty Milner are excited to meet you. “What we’re trying to...
HOPE, AR
swark.today

HCSO Make Arrest for Theft From Utility Poles

On Monday June 20, 2022, Hempstead County Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle pulling wire from utility poles on Hempstead 55. Upon investigation investigator’s arrested Bradley Bellew age 28 of Texarkana for Theft of Property in connection with the theft of wire from utility poles on Hempstead 55.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Passenger drowns at Wright Patman on Sunday

The drowning was worked by Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, as well as first responders from both Bowie and Cass county. The identity of the deceased has not been released, and the investigation is still ongoing. Shaun Paxton, 42, was arrested on Sunday when police arrived at his parents’...
KSLA

Multiple wrecks block traffic on I-30 west in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Drivers are urged to find an alternate route Monday morning following multiple auto wrecks on Interstate 30 west. According to the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department, the wrecks are between Stateline Drive and University Drive. For traffic info, visit this site.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

2 taken to hospital following shooting, car crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating a “rolling disturbance” that sent two people to the hospital. Officers at the scene said shots were fired just before noon near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Ash Street in Texarkana, Ark. It happened as two vehicles were...
txktoday.com

Authorities Investigating Drowning at Lake Wright Patman

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County and Bowie County first responders are working a drowning on Lake Wright Patman, according to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey. According to Captain Hervey, the victim was a passenger on a personal water craft and was not wearing a...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
swark.today

RazorBug Tour delivers diploma to UAHT’s Gabrielle Patterson

The RazorBug Tour made a stop in Hope today to deliver a diploma to UAHT’s Gabrielle Patterson. This tour consists of a traveling group of U of A faculty and staff who are traveling the southern part of the state to present diplomas to some recent graduates who earned degrees in online programs, and it also includes Hog fans’ favorite converted Volkswagon Beetle, the RazorBug.
HOPE, AR
KBAT 99.9

2 Vehicles Pulled From Arkansas River Maybe Linked to Missing Person

Yesterday, (Tuesday, June 14) Hempstead authorities and emergency service teams pulled two vehicles out of the Little River at Allen's Ferry Landing close to Fulton Arkansas. According to the Hempstead County Sheriff Department's Facebook page. They responded to a call that a fisherman's sonar discovered a vehicle submerged about 30...
swark.today

HPD Arrests June 13-June 20

The male juvenile was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance marijuana, and fleeing. Ms. Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. On June 16, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charlotte Williams, 53, Hope, AR. Ms. Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 500 block of South Laurel in Hope, AR. Williams was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Update on Vehicles found in Little River

Hempstead County Investigators and Detectives from the Hope Police Department continues to process the vehicles discovered in the Little River on Tuesday. No evidence as of yet has been obtained as to the ownership of the first vehicle. The first vehicle was so deteriorated that when being pulled from the water it broke into two pieces, that vehicle was searched at the river and investigators discovered no evidence of Human remains in that vehicle.
HOPE, AR

Comments / 0

