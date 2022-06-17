ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Steph Curry gets final word in 'Ayesha Curry can't cook' trolling feud

By Dan Mennella
 5 days ago

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry seems to have gotten the last say in a seemingly light-hearted feud with a Boston bar and restaurant after he claimed his fourth career NBA title by knocking off the Celtics in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Celtics fans had engaged in their share of trolling throughout the series, at one point raining f-bombs down on Draymond Green at TD Garden while the Fenway Park-area watering hole, Game On!, later took aim at Curry's wife, Ayesha, with a strange rally cry of "Ayesha Curry can't cook."

But Curry fired back on social media after the Dubs vanquished the C's on Thursday night, posing with an "Ayesha Curry can't cook" t-shirt and captioning his post "Bye Boston!"

The trash talk capped an entertaining series between two basketball-crazy cities.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr even got in on the action earlier in the series, exchanging some good-natured banter with a Boston duck boat driver.

For the 34-year-old Curry, a surefire future Hall of Famer, the series was perhaps the icing on the cake of his illustrious career. He was named Finals MVP for the first time, arguably the final meaningful accolade that had previously eluded his grasp.

And with his resume finally padded beyond reproach, the legendary sharpshooter even saw fit to get in a little dig at his opponents' fanbase.

