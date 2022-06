Kennewick is set to be named the Pickleball Capital of Washington State!. The groundbreaking of the new pickleball courts will be at Lawrence Scott Park on June 29th at 11 am. According to Kennewick Parks and Recreation, 12 new pickleball courts will be constructed, joining the 3 that were constructed in 2017. That brings a total of 15 courts to the park, thus making Kennewick the Pickleball Capital of Washington State.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO