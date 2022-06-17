ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Weekend: Juneteeth, Pride & more

By Daisy Ruth
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be a fantastic weekend in the Tampa Bay area with events and festivals for everyone for all interests to enjoy.

From Juneteeth celebrations, Pride events and Father’s Day, there’s something for everyone.

These events are presented in no particular order.

1. Tampa Bay Restaurant Week

Location: Across various locations

Creative Loafing is holding its annual restaurant week from Thursday through June 26 after celebrating its Food Issue.

For a limited time, participating Tampa Bay area restaurants are offering multiple-course, prix-fixe menus and cocktail deals.

To take advantage of the menu, Creative Loafing reports you only have to ask for the Tampa Bay Restaurant Week menu.

This year, a portion of the profits will benefit Feeding Tampa Bay.

2. American Kennel Dog Show

Location: 4800 U.S. Hwy, Tampa

The dog show is open from Wednesday through Sunday.

There will be thousands of dogs, vendors, health clinics for dogs, and more.

“We will also have doggie dock diving which is a huge and super fun event, scent work, Barn Hunt events,” a press release states.

The entrance fee is $6.

3. Juneteenth Celebration

Location: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa

The Tampa Museum of Art, partnering with Moffit Cancer Center, is commemorating Juneteenth with family-friendly experiences at its location and free admission on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Prepare for a lively community celebration of this holiday, also known as Freedom Day, with free museum admission, art-making activities, live music and performances, family portraits, amazing food trucks, and more,” the museum stated in a press release.

4. National Discovery Day

Location: 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa

MOSI’s Day of Discovery will be held Saturday from 8-10 a.m. The museum will set up a sensory-friendly environment for those of all abilities to enjoy hands-on projects in the IdeaZone.

Non-member admission is $8 at the door and includes admission through the rest of the day.

5. LGBTQ+ Youth & Family Day

Location: 400 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

The event will bring together LGBTQ+ youth, their families and allies in North Straub Park in a St. Petersburg Pride event.

Events include free yoga classes, “Morris’ Fun on Wheels” bringing games, the Tampa Bay Lightning Hockey Development team and much more.

6. R.O.C. The Block – Juneteenth Cultural Festival & Celebration

Location: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Saturday’s celebration will take place at Raymond James Stadium from 3-9 p.m.

It will be a “block party atmosphere,” according to the event’s Facebook page, that will feature live music, food trucks, a food and toy drive, a free health clinic and more for the community.

7. Polk Pride 2022: Pride in the Park

Location: 201 E Main St, Lakeland

Pride celebrations head to Munn Park in downtown Lakeland on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be live entertainment, food trucks, vendors and more. The event is free for the public to attend.

8. Father’s Day Beer Garden BBQ Bash

Location: 2029 Arrowgrass Dr, Wesley Chapel

Florida Avenue Brewing Co. is hosting a Father’s Day celebration in its beer garden and taproom on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We will be serving up smoked brisket, beer, braised brats, beer specials, games and more!” the brewery’s Facebook event states.


