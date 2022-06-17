ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa man wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man won a $1 million prize after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.

The Florida Lottery said Thursday that Felipe Carbajal, 36, of Tampa claimed his prize from the 500X THE CASH game back on May 19 while visiting its headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to take his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Carbajal bought his ticket from La Loma Supermarket located at 3224 North Armenia Avenue. The store will get a $2,000 commission after selling the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.

The Lottery said $50 scratch-off game has the largest grand prize offered on a Florida scratch-off game, with players being able to win $25 million if they get the winning ticket.

