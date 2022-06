Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz., has issued a layoff notice after TMC Health ended its bid to buy the hospital, according to Green Valley News. The hospital issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice, which gives the hospital's nearly 300 workers at least 60 days notice before a mass layoff or closure. Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital issued the notice just days after Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC Health canceled its plan to purchase the hospital, according to the report.

GREEN VALLEY, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO