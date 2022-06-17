ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Who’s who?’ Baby’s adorable interaction with dad, his identical twin caught on video

By Athina Morris
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A baby’s adorable interaction with her father and his identical twin brother was caught on video that went viral on TikTok this week.

TikTok user Alexis Martini posted footage of her 9-month-old daughter struggling to choose which brother she wanted to hold her. She looked at one brother and went to him. Then turned around and went into the other twin’s arms. Then she tried to go back to the other brother again.

“When your dad is an identical twin and you’ve only known him for 9 months. Who’s who?” Martini wrote.

