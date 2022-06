You're invited to the launch of the UMass Chan R Café on Thursday, June 23 at 2pm on Zoom!. During these gatherings, there will be presentations on specific R libraries, tools, and concepts and time to work on your own projects and ask questions of the group. No prior experience with R required and all UMass Chan students, postdocs, faculty, and staff are welcome. To attend, please fill out this interest form.

14 HOURS AGO