Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off last week’s diverse drops featuring the 2017 sacai x The North Face long parka coat, the BAPE “Double Happiness” Special Edition Ping Pong Set, and the Off-White™ Low Vulcanized sneakers, HBX Archives has returned with up to fifty offerings for week 75. Launched...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Take a Look at the Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Orlando"

The Air Max Penny 1 is making a long-awaited comeback this year after its first release in 1995 and most recent drop in 2011. The classic Nike silhouette were the debut signature shoe for the classic Orlando Magic hooper, Penny Hardaway. In the era of Michael Jordan, the shoe still paved a way for timeless shoes that placed Nike at the forefront of design.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Feng Chen Wang Straddles the Line Between Real and Virtual in Latest Metaverse Show

As her home city of Shanghai begins to reopen following the latest wave of COVID-19, Feng Chen Wang presents her eponymous label’s first-ever metaverse fashion show, introducing a new made-to-measure online shopping experience in which customers can order tailored pieces they see from the brand’s virtual showcases. Presented as part of Shanghai Fashion Week, the collection consists of avant-garde tailoring for men as well as expressive womenswear, all of which are made to be seasonless.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

The Jordan System.23 Clog Arrives in "Pink"

Introduced earlier this month in a “Sail” colorway, Jordan Brand‘s clog-like Jordan System.23 is now set to release in a “Pink” colorway. The emerging slip-on model features a two-piece design with removable neoprene booties and rubber shell exteriors. The Jordan System.23 “Pink” features light pink...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Versace's SS23 Collection is Built on Unexpected Juxtapositions

Setting up at Milan Fashion Week Men’s, Versace showcased its latest reflection of the “Versace Man.” Built around existing in-between unexpected juxtapositions, the Spring/Summer 2023 collection is an expression of “fun and formal, bravado and sensitivity, Baroque and pop.”. Tapping the sons of Versace runway icons...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

J Balvin Shows off His F&F Air Jordan 2 Colorway

It’s safe to say that the Air Jordan 2 had played a key role in Jordan Brand’s offerings for 2022. After picking up some momentum at the end of 2021 with two Off-White™ colorways, the Air Jordan 2 has since been reworked by the likes of Union LA, A Ma Maniére, Maison Château Rouge, TITAN and Colombian superstar J Balvin.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Suits up the Air Griffey Max 1 in a "San Francisco Giants" Colorway

Earlier this year, the Air Griffey Max 1 was seen in “Aqua” to honor Ken Griffey Jr.’s time spent with the Seattle Mariners. The sportswear giant then followed up with another iteration paying homage to the LA Rams, Dodgers and Lakers. Expanding beyond Griffey Jr.’s career history,...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Parley and adidas Originals Give the Nizza Series an Upcycled Treatment

Continuing their long-standing partnership, and Parley for the Oceans whip up a new Fall/Winter 2022 collection with additional Originals pairs fashioned with plastic waste collected from beaches. Now more than ever, sportswear brands have begun incorporating innovative ways to further develop sustainability efforts. The three stripes brand and Parley have been working together for more than half a decade as they rolled out recent editions including a reconstructed ZX8000 and UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA as well as a recycled tennis court on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Adidas Originals Drops EQT 93 Sandal in Time for Summer

Originals is known for digging into its archives, and now it has referenced its rich EQT line for the release of a new EQT 93 Sandal. Coming in “Core Black/Utility Black” with the signature shade of EQT green highlighting the cut-off Three Stripes on the midsole, the pair is perfect for adding a touch of summer to any understated fit. It manages this thanks to the sandal’s design, which combines a breathable mesh upper that’s made using sustainable PRIMEGREEN materials with a double hook and loop strap closure, giving the shoe an open-top look.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 Low SE

Accompanying the previously unveiled Air Jordan 2, African American contemporary artist Nina Chanel Abney and Jordan Brand are now set to release an accompanying Air Jordan 2 Low collaboration. Following a similar design, the women’s exclusive Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 Low SE is centered around a mix of “White/Malachite/Neutral Grey/Sail.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Is Arriving in "Triple Orange"

Has dropped yet another vibrant and eye-catching iteration for its classic Air Force 1 silhouette. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is arriving in an all-orange makeup which leaves just the tongue tag to be highlighted in white. The “Triple Orange” AF1 Low is constructed in a mix material of tumbled and smooth leather. The mesh tongues, lining, laces, midsole and outsole are all dressed in an orange hue to round out the design. The orange color scheme is sure to highlight any outfit and cannot be missed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

POTR and Suicoke Collide for Utility Moto Cab Sandals

Following a collaboration with NEIGHBORHOOD, Japanese footwear label Suicoke taps Yoshida & Co.‘s POTR for a special-edition take on its classic Moto Cab sandals. The collaborative pairs arrive in an open rounded-toe design with padded nylon straps lined in orange contrast stitching and logo-embossed EVA molded rubber footbed. Two...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Maison Margiela Arrives With FW22 Tabi Sneakers and Leather Lace Up Shoes

Following the release of its new Replica sneakers made with a paper effect, Maison Margiela has dropped the latest items from its Fall/Winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection on HBX. Leading the lineup are Margiela’s signature “Tabi” clove toe designs, including the Tabi Hi-Top Sneakers coming in white and black colorways and...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 Spring 2022 Collaboration

Following its latest Antihero collaboration, Supreme has now reunited with for another Spring 2022 team-up. Taking on the Nike Shox Ride 2, the upcoming range continues the New York imprint’s major collaboration series and relationship with the sportswear name. Made exclusively for Supreme, the boldly updated sneaker will be...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

COSTS' Saucony SHADOW 6000 "Black Hole" is Inspired by Breaking Barriers

For its latest collaboration, Shenzhen-based retailer COSTS has tapped Saucony for a footwear collaboration. The COSTS x Saucony SHADOW 6000 “Black Hole” is based on the imagination of the meta-universe. The team-up serves to express the connection between reality and virtual reality to break through the three-dimensional space.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Celebrates 5th-Anniversary of SNKRS With Special-Edition AF1

To celebrate five years of the footwear release app SNKRS, has crafted a special-edition take on the Nike Air Force 1, arriving in a clean and simple colorway with commemorative details. The upcoming pairs feature white paneled uppers incorporating a variety of different knitting patterns with brown leather Swooshes adorned on laterals.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

ZEGNA Embarks on a New Menswear Dimension for SS23

Alessandro Sartori‘s vision for ZEGNA is permeated with technicality, transforming the 112 year old brand into a sartorial menswear giant that is aiming to capture the attention of a new generation. Yesterday, ZEGNA showed its Spring/Summer 2023 collection titled “BORN IN OASI ZEGNA,” and as the name suggests, Milan Fashion Week‘s crowd was shuttle bussed to the North Italian countryside to sit atop Casa Zegna’s rooftop for a dramatic end to the week’s fashionable antics. With this in mind, ZEGNA is ready to not just take on, but dominate the increasingly blurred line between luxury tailoring and casualwear, and it did so with loose silhouettes, technical materials, pops of color, and a collaboration to boot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

A Floral G-Dragon PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces

Shortly after teasing the Nike Kwondo 1 “Panda,” G-Dragon has now revealed a floral PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Air Force 1. Taking to Instagram, the K-pop superstar shared images of what appears to be a follow-up to the Nike Air Force 1 “Para-Noise” and “Para-Noise 2.0” releases.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Matthew M Williams Teases New Givenchy TK-MX Silhouette

When Matthew M Williams approaches a new design task, he always keeps innovation and forward-thinking sensibilities at the forefront. And it appears that this mentality will be on full display for his SS23 Givenchy show as he has just teased his latest footwear design: the Givenchy TK-MX. From shape perspective,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

