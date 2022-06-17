Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Originals is known for digging into its archives, and now it has referenced its rich EQT line for the release of a new EQT 93 Sandal. Coming in “Core Black/Utility Black” with the signature shade of EQT green highlighting the cut-off Three Stripes on the midsole, the pair is perfect for adding a touch of summer to any understated fit. It manages this thanks to the sandal’s design, which combines a breathable mesh upper that’s made using sustainable PRIMEGREEN materials with a double hook and loop strap closure, giving the shoe an open-top look.

