Stranger Things star hadn't even heard of Kate Bush before filming 'Running Up That Hill' scene

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Warning: Contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has revealed she didn't know who Kate Bush was before her song Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) was used in season four of the hit Netflix series.

The 20-year-old captivated viewers in the fourth episode called "Dear Billy," where her character Max gave an emotional performance as she grieved her step-brother Billy Hargrove's (Dacre Montgomery) death in season three.

She soon found herself in the clutches of villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower ) from the Upside Down who preys on emotionally vulnerable teenagers.

Luckily, Max managed to escape in the nick of time thanks to her hearing the 1985 track that her friends Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Steve (Joe Keery) played in her ears.

During her epic getaway as she runs through Vecna's mind lair and back to reality Bush's hit song sets the dramatic scene, with fans describing it as one of the best scenes from the series.

While Bush's song plays a huge role in Max's storyline, Sink has admitted she wasn't familiar with Bush before filming for season four - but now she's obsessed like all of us.

Max’s Favourite Song (Full Scene) | Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill | Stranger Things | Netflix www.youtube.com

In an interview with Vanity Fair , she said: "I did not know Kate Bush beforehand, but then I immediately skimmed through her work and then became increasingly more obsessed, and then I was listening to her all the time."

She also felt that her character's favourite song was a great soundtrack for the tense scene.

"Knowing the emotional connection that [Max] has to that song, and how it’s kind of her anthem, played into it.

"It’s something about the energy of the song, the synth and the lyrics and everything. It’s so perfect. They could not have picked a more perfect song."

When she prepared to film for the sequence, Sink described how she would "always would have it playing in my headphones," just like Max does on the show.

"There was an actual cassette in the Walkman and I could listen to it if I wanted to, but I did do a whole day in my own time where I just was home and had it playing on in the background for the entire day, just to see if I would go insane, because that’s what Max was having to do.

"So I’m like, 'Oh, my God. Would you get sick of it? How is she doing this all day?'"

Despite hearing the track plenty of times, she still loves the song as she added: "It’s been a lot, but I’m still not sick of it, which is good."

She added: "Honestly! It just brings up so many emotions, and it’s such an epic sequence, and I feel like it’ll always be tied to that moment."

Well, it's a good job Sink hasn't grown tired of the track as everyone has been playing the Bush's song which has caused it to re-enter the charts as a result of Stranger Things.

It's currently on course for a UK number one and has already topped the charts in Norway and Austria.

The 63-year-old released a statement on her website where she thanked fans as the song continues to soar.

"It’s all so exciting! Since the last post, ‘Running Up That Hill’ has gone to No 1 in Norway and Austria. This is such great news and we just heard today that it’s up from No 8 to No 4 in the US," Bush said.

“The track is being responded to in so many positive ways. I’ve never experienced anything quite like this before! I just want to say a really big thank you to everyone in the US who has supported the song.

"It’s the first time I’ve had a top ten single over there and now it’s in the top 5! Thank you so much again to the Duffer Brothers - because of their latest, extraordinary series of Stranger Things, the track is being discovered by a whole new audience."

The first instalment of Stranger Things season four is now available to watch on Netflix, and fans can expect the second instalment to drop on July 1.

Running Up That Hill was featured on Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4, Volume I which is out now.

The second part of the soundtrack, Season 4, Volume II will be released online on July 1st, along with the second part of the series.

The complete Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (including Volume I and Volume II ) will be available on CD and cassette on Friday, September 9.

