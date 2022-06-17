Target Is Taking on Amazon Prime Day — Here Are the Best Deals to Expect Next Month

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Target is keeping its eye on the summer sale bullseye with its own three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Day . The Minneapolis-based mass retailer’s Deal Days will run from July 11 to 13, one day earlier than Amazon’s two-day event.

This year marks Target’s fourth annual Deal Days, among the Amazon Prime Day alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from the e-commerce giant this July. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s summer savings, including the best deals and how to save the most during the three-day blowout.

When Is Target Deal Days 2022?

Target Deal Days starts on Monday, July 11 and ends Wednesday, July 13, and takes place online only at Target.com and the retailer’s app.

How to Shop Target Deal Days 2022

Unlike Amazon Prime Day , you don’t need a membership to get the best discounts during the Target Deal Days sale. Expect markdowns on every category, including clothing, footwear, accessories, electronics, beauty, home decor, toys, and food and beverage. That means it’s not required to have a Target RedCard debit or credit card in order to shop the three-day event, although cardholders do get the extra five percent discount.

The Best Deals During Target Deal Days 2022

Target Deal Days will include savings on products from the retailer’s in-house brands, including women’s clothing from A New Day, home furnishings and decor from Threshold, groceries by Good & Gather and tech accessories from Heyday. The sale will also feature discounts on Apple, Disney and other popular brands.

Target hasn’t revealed the exact products that will be on sale, but the retailer has shared some of the discounts to expect. Shoppers can get a $10 Target gift card when they spend $50 food and beverage with same-day services, meaning you can stock up on groceries online and save when you pick up your order in-store or via Drive Up or get your purchase delivered through Shipt (which does have an additional fee).

The company also reveals savings of up to $70 off on Apple products; up to 50 percent off tech, headphones, clothing and accessories and toys; up to 40 percent off kitchen appliances; up to 35 percent off floor care products; and up to 30 percent off home goods. You can also save an extra five percent off Target gift cards purchased online.

For those who can’t wait until July to save, early markdowns are shoppable now from Target’s Deal of the Day and Top Deals section and via its free Circle loyalty program.

Stay tuned for more details on the best products to shop during Target Deal Days 2022, and check out more of this year’s Amazon Prime Day alternative sales here .

